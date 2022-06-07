These are the two 5G routers you can buy in South Africa

Mobile network operators in South Africa such as Rain, MTN, and Vodacom have been working on expanding their 5G accessibility in the country, and their fixed wireless access packages often include a compatible router.

However, South Africans wishing to buy their own 5G router for their home or business have limited options — two, to be exact.

If you want to buy your own 5G router instead of getting one on contract or relying on a free-to-use device, your options are one from Huawei or one from Nokia. Both carry hefty price tags.

The more affordable option, Nokia’s FastMile 5G Gateway, is available for R5,999 from Technomobi.

Huawei’s 5G CPE Pro (H112-370) is listed on Takealot for R7,789. However, it is out of stock with Takealot’s supplier, and the next best price is R9,020 from GeeWiz.

Huawei says its router can achieve download speeds up to 1.65 Gbps, but this is limited by your service provider’s network speeds.

Both routers feature a standard nano-SIM slot.

The Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway sports three RJ45 GigE LAN ports, while the Huawei 5G CPE Pro (H112-370) features only one GigE LAN port.

However, the Huawei router boasts support for Wi-Fi 6 and offers wireless LAN speeds of up to 5100 Mbps. Both routers offer Wi-Fi mesh capabilities.

The specifications of each 5G router are summarised below.

Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway

Nokia Fastmile 5G Gateway Cellular 5G NR, 4G LTE Wi-Fi 802.11ac – 3×3 2.4GHz, 4×4 5GHz (dual band) Radio 4×4 MIMO Downlink, 1×1 SISO Uplink Ports 1x GigE WAN, 3x RJ45 GigE LAN, 1x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1x nano-SIM slot Buttons Power on/off, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), Reset Dimensions 240 x 140 mm (2.2kg)

Huawei 5G CPE (H112-370)

Huawei 5G CPE (H112-370) Cellular 5G NR, 4G LTE Wi-Fi 802.11ax/ac/a/n 4 x 4 & 802.11b/g/n 2 x 2, MIMO (dual band) Radio 4×4 MIMO Downlink, 2×2 MIMO Uplink Ports 1 x GigE Wan, 1 x GigE Lan, 1 x TEL, 1 x Nano-sim slot Buttons Power on/off, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), Reset Dimensions 99mm x 107mm x 215mm (700g)

