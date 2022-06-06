Second-hand retailers are allegedly selling stolen Rain 5G routers

Even though Rain’s 5G customers must return their routers if they cancel their service, MyBroadband found several of these devices for sale second-hand.

One of Rain’s major value propositions is that it does not require customers to sign lengthy contracts — it offers its 4G and 5G services on a month-to-month basis.

However, as 5G is still new technology, routers are costly.

Instead of asking customers to pay R5,000 or more for a 5G router, Rain customers get a free-to-use device that they must return if they cancel their service.

MyBroadband found several of these routers — still sporting the Rain 5G label — listed by second-hand retailers, including Cash Converters.

“Our routers are free-to-use for all rain 5G customers, and we do not sell routers directly or through third parties and these routers remain the property of Rain,” the company told MyBroadband.

“All our 5G plans offer a no contracts policy making it easy to cancel at any time. Part of this process includes the return of the free-to-use CPE routers.”

“Customers who cancel their 5G service are obliged to return the CPE router and are contacted by the rain logistics team to collect the router after cancellation,” it added.

Rain said that it is unfortunate that some people attempt to cell its CPE routers via online and social media platforms.

“In some cases, this is due to ignorance, but unfortunately, there are also cases of deliberate theft,” it added.

Potential prosecution

Rain explained that online retailers who list stolen Rain routers risk prosecution for trading in stolen goods.

“This places the buyers as well as the sellers of these CPEs at risk of prosecution for trading in stolen goods,” it said.

“While the small number of these instances remain our legal and fraud departments are engaging with SAPS and are dealing with it on a case-by-case basis.”

“We are also engaging with the Cash Converters head office as well as owners of franchises where our devices are being sold to advise them on the situation and the legal implications,” it added.

Rain said that anyone aware of the illegal trading of Rain’s CPEs is invited to report it to their fraud department at [email protected].

MyBroadband asked Cash Converters for comment, but it had not answered our questions by the time of publication.

Notably, there were several 5G routers listed on Cash Converters’ online store on Thursday, 2 June 2022.

Within a day after asking Rain and Cash Converters about the issue, only one listing remained active.

