What’s Next — Nitesh Singh discusses Accenture’s report on 5G in South Africa

Nitesh Singh is the Managing Director for Communications, Media, and Technology at Accenture South Africa.

He has over 20 years of experience in the industry, and is focused on delivering digital business transformation to maximise scalability and performance in organisations.

He has worked in a number of operations in Africa and has developed clear acumen of the contracting and governance process therein.

He is also the Growth and Sales Lead for seven of Accenture’s African business, including Retail, Consumer Goods, Telco, Media, Banking, Insurance, and Industrial.

In this What’s Next interview, Singh discusses Accenture’s report on 5G in South Africa.

He outlines the areas where he believes 5G will have the greatest impact in South Africa — including hybrid workforces who will be able to work from even the most remote of regions.

Singh also explains that he expects a huge uptake of 5G services in the coming year across an extensive range of industries – including healthcare and mining.

He outlines how 5G technology is poised to be a key tool for disruptors looking to enter their respective industries.

Singh then discusses the role government must play in ensuring that the public and private sectors work together to build a successful 5G environment.

He concludes by using Accenture’s global reach to discuss the international trends when it comes to planning for and implementing 5G technologies.

Watch the full interview with Nitesh Singh below: