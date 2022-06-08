Rain’s stolen 5G router warning

Rain customers have challenged the company’s recent statement that its 5G routers sold through second-hand goods stores are stolen property.

This comes after MyBroadband found Rain 5G routers listed at Cash Converters, and the network operator said such sales were not legitimate.

Rain 5G customers get a “free-to-use” 5G router that must be returned if you cancel your service.

However, there could be isolated cases where customers did buy a router when the operator offered them for sale years ago.

Rain even offered a Black Friday special in 2019 where qualifying customers could keep the device free of charge once their two-year contract had concluded.

“Regarding our 2019 Black Friday offer — this is correct. This was a limited offer where a small number of customers could purchase the device upfront,” Rain confirmed.

“Fortunately, every router has a unique identifier, and as such, we know if they were part of the Black Friday special.”

Rain said that many of the devices being sold second-hand are free-to-use routers that customers should have returned.

“In some cases, this is due to ignorance, but unfortunately, there are also cases of deliberate theft,” the company told MyBroadband.

Rain said it wanted to warn the public of the risks involved in buying one — particularly that the routers won’t work on any other operator’s network.

“We would like to reinforce that it is unfortunate that some people attempting to sell the free-to-use routers,” Rain stated.

“[Rain’s] 5G routers are optimised specifically for [our] network and will therefore not work if purchased through unauthorised, second-hand retailers,” it said.

“We would like to warn customers against falling into such scams as they will not be able to use the routers purchased via these channels.”

Rain previously explained that online retailers who sell their free-to-use routers risk prosecution for trading in stolen goods.

The network operator said it places buyers and sellers at risk of prosecution.

“While the small number of these instances remain, our legal and fraud departments are engaging with SAPS and are dealing with it on a case-by-case basis,” it said.

“We are also engaging with the Cash Converters head office as well as owners of franchises where our devices are being sold to advise them on the situation and the legal implications,” it added.

Several 5G routers were listed on Cash Converters’ online store on Thursday, 2 June 2022.

Within a day after asking Rain and Cash Converters about the issue, only one listing remained active. It now appears that all listings have been removed.

Rain urged members of the public who are aware of the illegal trading of Rain’s CPEs to report it to their fraud department at [email protected].

