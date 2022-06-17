Rain 5G rollout update — 6 million homes covered and more to come

Rain says it wants to continue increasing its 5G coverage in South Africa by 70% each year, and plans to expand its network to new areas and towns along the Garden Route and in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

A Rain spokesperson told MyBroadband that the network operator had expanded its network to cover 6 million households in South Africa.

“Since 2021, rain has increased its 5G coverage across South Africa by over 70% year-on-year and looks set to continue this trajectory,” the spokesperson told MyBroadband.

The spokesperson explained that Rain had expanded its rollouts across the country and said it has the most extensive 5G network in South Africa.

“Rain has recently expanded and increased the density in the Durban metro and other smaller towns across the country,” they said.

“There are now 6 million households within 5G coverage, making rain currently the largest 5G network in the country.”

Rain officially launched its 5G network in November 2019, initially covering approximately 500,000 households in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Since then, Rain has expanded its 5G coverage significantly. It launched in Cape Town and covered approximately 3 million households by August 2021.

It expanded its services to Potchefstroom in the North West province around the same time.

Rain had a goal of covering 5,000 households a day as part of its 5G rollout, which it appears to have surpassed.

There are 304 days between 1 August 2021 and 1 June 2022, and at a rate of 5,000 households per day, Rain should have added coverage to around 1.6 million new homes.

With Rain achieving coverage of 6 million households, it has expanded its network to nearly 10,000 homes every day.

The next steps in Rain’s 5G rollout strategy are to cover new towns and continue its expansion in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

“We are continuously expanding our 5G coverage further with new towns along the Garden Route launching soon and ongoing coverage expansion in Gauteng and Mpumalanga,” the spokesperson said.

The operator offers three 5G packages on its network, ranging from R499 to R999 per month.

Rain’s 5G packages and pricing are summarised in the table below.