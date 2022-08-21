Rain nailed after 5G subscriber complains about bad video streaming quality

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ruled that Rain misled customers and created the impression that its unlimited home 5G basic service can always stream video at 720p “HD ready” resolution.

The ARB ordered Rain to amend its product listing’s wording to include the phrase “up to” in its 720p video streaming claim — similar to how it qualifies its maximum download speeds.

Rain’s unlimited home 5G product specified that it offers “Download speeds up to 25Mbps” and “HD (720p) video streaming”.

However, one irate subscriber complained that, more often than not, the service isn’t capable of streaming at 720p even though speed tests show the connection is achieving 25Mbps download speeds.

According to the complainant, their Rain connection often can’t deliver streaming video at resolutions higher than 480p.

The complaint notes that a service capable of speeds up to 25Mbps should easily be able to stream 720p and 1080p video.

Netflix states that 3Mbps is sufficient for 720, 5Mbps for 1080p, and 15Mbps for Ultra HD.

The ARB contacted Rain regarding the allegation and it denied that the advertisement was misleading.

However, the industry self-regulator was unconvinced by Rain’s arguments.

“The advertiser could very easily have clarified the situation by including the words ‘up to’ before the 720p claim,” the ARB said in its ruling.

As a result of the ambiguity of the claim and “how extremely easy the ‘fix’ to the advertising would be”, the ARB said it had no choice but to conclude that the claim in its current format is misleading.

The ARB ruled that Rain should:

Withdraw or amend all advertisements that include the claim “HD (720p) video streaming”, in its current format, from the 5G basic product.

Not use the “HD (720p) video streaming” statement made in the advertisement in its current format.

Rain told MyBroadband that it had amended its advertisement to adopt the wording “up to 720p” and remove any ambiguity.

The cellular network operator also explained it had submitted test results confirming that 720p resolution is easily achievable on its platform.

“Extensive testing, as per the reports submitted to the ARB confirms that 720p streaming resolution is comfortably achievable on these platforms,” Rain said.

“The 25mbps throughput as advertised and confirmed by the customer as achieved is more than adequate to achieve a 720p streaming resolution. There are however factors outside of Rain’s control which can impact the streaming resolution.”

“Rain will continue to work with all local and international streaming partners to improve the quality of the services delivered to Rain’s customers,” it added.