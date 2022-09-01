Rain launches big 2-for-1 5G deal

Rain has launched a special offer on its Premium plan, which gives customers two packages for the price of one.

The promotion forms part of Rain’s sponsorship of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in South Africa, taking place between 9 and 11 September 2022 at Cape Town Stadium.

Typically, the operator’s top-tier Home 5G plan is available at R999 per month, which means customers will save R999 when taking up this offer.

Rain will allow the customer to use the primary and secondary devices for themselves or to share them with a friend or family member residing in a separate dwelling.

The deal’s terms and conditions explain that Rain will provide the secondary customer with a one-time token to access a link that will allow them to create a Rain ID on the Rain website or app and sign-up for their Premium package for free.

Customers will only be able to nominate a secondary user once.

The second package will be free for at least 24 months unless Rain decides to extend the offer.

Rain says its 5G Premium plan offers “ultra-fast” download speeds with support for full HD streaming and multiple HD streams.

Rain’s other 5G Home packages are the R699 Standard plan, which offers speeds of up to 50Mbps and streaming in full HD, and the Basic plan, with claimed speeds up to 25Mbps and 720p streaming.

As of June 2022, Rain’s 5G network covered 6 million households in South Africa.

It previously told MyBroadband it planned to expand this by 70% each year, focusing on new areas and towns in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and along the Garden Route.

