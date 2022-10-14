These ISPs plan to launch 5G services in South Africa

Several major South African Internet Service Providers (ISPs) — including Afrihost, Cybersmart, Vox Telecom, and Webafrica — have plans to resell 5G services in South Africa.

The ISPs confirmed their plans in response to questions from MyBroadband.

Afrihost said it has plans to launch 5G soon but couldn’t provide any further information right now.

Cybersmart said that fibre remains a priority over wireless services for the ISP.

“Yes, we are trying to resell 5G services but only as a backup to our fibre services,” Cybersmart stated. “It is not a high priority for us.”

Vox Telecom told MyBroadband that although consumers see 5G router prices as a financial barrier, it does have plans to resell 5G services.

“We do plan on reselling 5G and are in talks with MTN,” it said.

“5G routers might be seen as a price barrier to enter the market, and business customers would find more relevance for the service in non-fibre areas or for higher-speed redundancy for fibre.”

“Consumers, however, will have to fork out the extra costs for equipment to be able to adopt or migrate to 5G in coverage areas,” it added.

Webafrica said it plans to launch 5G products in the first quarter of 2023 and will use MTN and Telkom’s networks to do so.

“We already have a relationship with MTN and Telkom from a Fixed LTE perspective, so the 5G play will be an extension of this,” Webafrica said.

Curiously, Telkom hasn’t launched 5G products of its own as yet. However, the mobile network operator says it has been quietly rolling out 5G sites nationwide.

It is expected to launch its 5G network before the end of the year.

MyBroadband also asked Rsaweb and Supersonic for comment, but they had not answered our questions by the time of publication.

5G network coverage in South Africa

There are three mobile network operators in South Africa — MTN, Vodacom, and Rain — that offer 5G services, and while Telkom is yet to launch 5G products, it is rolling out 5G sites across the country.

A recent assessment of 5G network speeds in South Africa from Analytico revealed that MTN dominates Vodacom in terms of average download speeds and coverage.

While Vodacom got about a month’s head-start on MTN with its launch of 5G services, MTN’s rollout has been more aggressive.

As of June 2022, MTN’s 5G network covered 20% of the South African population, intending to reach 25% by the end of the year.

MTN 5G was available in parts of all nine provinces in the country, while Vodacom was absent from one province.

Vodacom had no 5G coverage in the North West during our assessment of their maps, while MTN 5G was available in Potchefstroom, Rustenburg, Klerksdorp, and Hartbeespoort.

Overall, MyBroadband found that MTN 5G was available in 16 towns or cities where Vodacom was not, while Vodacom had eight locations where MTN was missing.

On the other hand, Rain’s 5G coverage map shows that its 5G network is available in South Africa’s major metros, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Mbombela, and East London.

A Rain spokesperson recently told MyBroadband that the network operator wants to continue aggressively increasing its 5G coverage in South Africa.

Rain also plans to expand its network to new areas and towns along the Garden Route and in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

“Since 2021, Rain has increased its 5G coverage across South Africa by over 70% year-on-year and looks set to continue this trajectory,” the spokesperson said.