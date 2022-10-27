Telkom 5G network hits 1.3Gbps in live test

Telkom recorded a 1.3Gbps speed test in a live demonstration of its 5G network during a launch event on Thursday.

The event was held in partnership with Huawei at The Wanderers cricket stadium in Johannesburg.

“5G is not a 4G plus one, it is completely a new technology to create new value across consumer and industry [sectors] by providing quicker downloads, much lower latency, and reliable connections,” said Huawei South Africa carrier business director Fortune Wang.

Telkom also announced a partnership with the DP World Wanderers Stadium, for which it will be supplying 5G coverage using Huawei equipment.

The connection on the day was supplied by an outdoor site located on the opposite end of the stadium from where the media event was held.

MyBroadband witnessed Telkom’s technical team conducting several speed tests on the day during dry-runs, and their connection consistently achieved download speeds of over 1.2Gbps.

At the moment of truth, when they performed a speed test for the event’s audience, the demo gods smiled on them and they hit 1,306.19 Mbps.

Telkom’s mobile network head Lebo Masalesa told MyBroadband that they used the full 50 megahertz (MHz) assigned to them in the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) band for the rollout at Wanderers.

During industry regulator Icasa’s radio frequency spectrum auction in March, Telkom acquired two lots of cellular network capacity for R2.1 billion.

This included an extra 22MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum for R608.8 million.

Masalesa explained that the 5G network at The Wanderers was also configured to seamlessly hand devices over to 4G if they move outside the coverage zone of the faster network.

Telkom has 123 active 5G sites and, with today’s event, has officially commercially launched its network.

However, Telkom’s consumer 5G services will only be brought to market next month.

Masalesa said their first fixed wireless access 5G products would launch in three weeks, and they have begun testing mobile 5G.