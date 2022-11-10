5G vs fibre during Eskom power cuts

While 5G broadband products are now available to many households in South Africa, consumers should be aware the technology is not as resistant to load-shedding as fibre.

Three mobile network operators are offering uncapped or high-cap fixed-5G products in the country — MTN, Vodacom, and Rain.

With packages starting from R529 for uncapped 30Mbps from Rain, or R699 for the same speed from MTN, prices are inching closer to that of fibre.

Under normal circumstances and within solid coverage, fixed-5G offers a solid alternative home broadband connection in areas without fibre.

It is capable of download speeds measuring in the hundreds of megabits-per-second and has low latency.

But the mobile network towers that provide 5G connectivity have weaknesses that fibre networks do not — one of which is particularly problematic amid record-breaking load-shedding.

Five of South Africa’s major fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) networks— told MyBroadband they had enough backup power capacity to sustain connectivity through stage 5 and stage 6 load-shedding.

Specifically, Vumatel said its network could continue servicing customers during continuous weeks-long outages.

Another major provider — Frogfoot — said its FTTH network could handle up to stage 8 load-shedding without running out of power.

We received similar feedback from Octotel, Openserve, and MetroFibre.

But the same can unfortunately not be said regarding the resilience of mobile networks, whether 4G or 5G.

During stage 5 and stage 6 load-shedding, mobile operators suffer as the batteries keeping towers online during power cuts don’t get enough time to recharge.

Mobile networks are also more exposed to battery theft and vandalism due to the prominence of the locations of their towers.

Most of a fibre network’s infrastructure runs underground and isn’t that valuable on black markets.

However, as many homes in South Africa don’t have FTTH coverage yet, we asked mobile networks how capable their 5G networks were at handling load-shedding to give consumers a better idea of what to expect if 5G is their best broadband option.

Vodacom

Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy said the operator used multiple backup technologies across all of its active mobile sites to mitigate the impact of load-shedding.

“All of our sites — with 5G, 4G, 3G and 2G — are equally important when it comes to our commitment to keeping our customers connected, even during extreme load-shedding schedules,” Kennedy stated.

Among its interventions, Vodacom has spent around R2 billion on batteries over the past two years to enhance power resilience to its base stations.

Kennedy was not specific as to the stage of load-shedding that Vodacom’s backup systems could handle without losing connectivity, but said they were designed to cope with a “reasonable” level of load-shedding hours.

More frequent and protracted power outages sometimes lead to batteries not being able to charge up sufficiently, resulting in certain areas having intermittent service.

But Kennedy explained Vodacom’s rectification systems were highly efficient in ensuring that batteries were charged to maximum capacity.

In some instances, Vodacom also supplemented backup power with generators.

Unfortunately, Vodacom’s batteries have remained prime targets for criminals, with an average of 150 sites vandalised monthly.

“Vodacom is collaborating with security agents to curb vandalism and theft incidents,” Kennedy said.

He appealed to Vodacom customers to make themselves familiar with Eskom’s load-shedding schedules for planning ahead and apologised for any connectivity issues during load-shedding.

Vodacom customers using 5G fixed services also have 4G connectivity to fall back on if the 5G network goes down.

MTN

MTN South Africa executive for corporate affairs, Jacqui O’Sullivan, told MyBroadband that almost 90% of the operator’s 5G sites had backup power.

In addition, it upgraded battery backups at over 70% of its sites this year, and MTN is currently deploying additional batteries to reach more towers.

O’Sullivan said MTN’s battery backups took between 12-18 hours to charge while providing capacity of about 6-12 hours, depending on the site category.

When assuming the worst-case scenario of 6 hours of backup and 18 hours to charge, the batteries should be capable of handling up to stage 4 load-shedding.

At stage 4, electricity users can expect load-shedding 12 times for two hours per session over a four-day period.

That works out to an average of three 2-hour slots of load-shedding per day, or six hours per day, while the suburb will still have 18 hours of power, during which batteries can charge.

MTN also uses generators, including mobile generator teams, to keep batteries charged during higher stages of load-shedding.

However, O’Sullivan said constant outages impacted battery performance, while theft and vandalism of the batteries also meant there could be downtime before MTN replaced them.

“The continuous loss of power, especially during load-shedding stage 4 and upward can cause network interruption but the intensive resilience programmes we have put in place continue to mitigate that risk,” O’Sullivan said.

MTN’s fixed-5G customers fall back to 4G connectivity if only the 5G network goes down.

Rain

Rain told MyBroadband that it installed backup power at its 5G sites.

“We estimate that the batteries require 2-4 hours to charge and provide a similar amount of backup time,” Rain said.

Similar to Vodacom and MTN, however, battery theft posed a problem to Rain’s backup capabilities. The operator said it was taking measures to clamp down on this.

“We are working with industry bodies and the police to try and reduce theft,” Rain said. “At some sites, we have replaced the batteries numerous times.”

Rain’s 5G service terms and conditions warn that its network could be “interrupted and go down” during load-shedding.

“Our 5G network has a high energy/power demand, and performance thereof is heavily reliant on availability of power,” it explains.

“Rain shall not be liable to the consumer for failure to perform any obligation due to network interruptions caused by a power service provider, when the failure is beyond Rain’s reasonable backup control measures.”

Several MyBroadband forum members have recently also said Rain’s 5G network suffers continued problems even after power is restored in their areas.

In addition, Rain has a standalone 5G network which does not fall back to 4G connectivity if it goes down.

