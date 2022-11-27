Axxess launches uncapped 5G plan for R449 a month

Axxess has launched a Standard 5G package, promising download speeds up to 500Mbps for R449 a month and adding to its range of uncapped 5G products.

Its uncapped 5G products leverage MTN’s network, which Axxess claims can reach such fast speeds depending on router capability and coverage.

The new package — like Axxess’s higher-tier 5G plans — features a generous fair usage policy (FUP) that reduces speeds to 2Mbps once the user reaches the 300GB threshold.

At R449 per month, the uncapped Standard 5G is the cheapest of Axxess’s four uncapped 5G packages, with its 5G Pro, 5G Pro+, and 5G Ultra plans costing R759, R959 and R1,459 a month.

As the pricing indicates, its FUP threshold is the lowest of Axxess’s uncapped 5G products at half that of the Internet service provider’s next-tier uncapped 5G Pro plan.

Axxess’s 5G Pro+ and 5G Ultra plans feature fair usage thresholds of 1,000GB and 1,600GB, respectively.

Axxess launched its uncapped 5G in September 2022, promoting the products as a suitable fibre alternative.

The ISP provides its customers with a delivery promise, assuring them that they will receive their 5G package within three business days.

If Axxess doesn’t meet its delivery promise, it will give the customer a R300 credit on their account.

The ISP is also currently offering a deal on 5G routers, letting customers buy a router for R1,999 — marked down from R3,999.

All of Axxess’s uncapped 5G products and their FUPs are summarised in the table below.

Uncapped mobile data packages Package Speed limits Fair use policy Price Uncapped Standard 5G Up to 500Mbps* 300GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter R449 Uncapped 5G Pro Up to 500Mbps* 600GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter R759 Uncapped 5G Pro+ Up to 500Mbps* 1TB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter R959 Uncapped 5G Ultra Up to 500Mbps* 1,600GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter R1,459 *Axxess claims its 5G offerings reach speeds of up to 500Mbps, but this is dependent on router capability and network coverage

