5G set to reach one million users by year’s end

Telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson’s latest mobility report shows that 5G is close to hitting a significant milestone. The company says one billion wireless users worldwide will be connected to 5G by the year’s end.

While still far behind 4G, Ericsson predicts that 5G will replace 4G as the dominant technology by the end of 2027.

4G grew to approximately five billion subscribers in 2022.

According to Ericsson’s data, 5G’s global mobile subscription market share will reach 12.5% — 1.05 billion of 8.4 billion — by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, 4G’s market share will reach approximately 61.5% — 5.15 billion of 8.4 billion — before the year’s end.

However, Ericsson expects 5G’s global mobile subscription market share to increase to 55% by 2028.

The equipment manufacturer predicts global 5G subscriber numbers to climb to more than five billion, while overall mobile subscriber numbers will reach 9.2 billion.

“By the end of 2028, we forecast 5 billion 5G subscriptions globally, accounting for 55 percent of all mobile subscriptions. 5G will become the dominant mobile access technology by subscriptions in 2027,” Ericsson said.

At the same time, it expects 4G’s market share to drop to around 39%.

For now, at least, the older technology’s subscriber numbers are rising rapidly, with subscriptions increasing by around 80 million during the third quarter of 2022.

“The technology is projected to peak 5.2 billion by the end of 2022, then decline to around 3.6 billion by the end of 2028 as subscribers migrate to 5G,” Ericsson said.

