Telkom reveals fixed-5G pricing

Telkom has revealed coverage and pricing details for its uncapped fixed-5G products, starting from R878 a month for a three-year contract.

Telkom’s pricing is relatively high compared to the rest of the fixed-5G field. However, it should be noted that pricing includes the router, which isn’t free to use and becomes the customer’s property at the contract’s end.

The network operator is selling three packages — 50Mbps, 100Mbps, and no limits — with prices for each varying based on the type of installation and contract period.

Telkom will let customers have their 5G router installed outside in areas where the signal is limited and will arrange for a professional installer to put up the outdoor system at an extra charge.

Customers who need an outdoor installation will also receive a Wi-Fi mesh kit with their purchase.

Telkom’s fixed-5G products are available on two and three-year contracts and are subject to the network operator’s fair usage policy (FUP).

On the 50Mbps Unlimited 5G product, Telkom will reduce speeds to 4Mbps once a 500GB threshold is reached.

The 4Mbps download speed will remain for a further 50GB of usage and then reduce further to 2Mbps for the rest of the month.

Its 100Mbps and No Limit 5G products’ FUPs follow a similar trend, with the packages only providing a higher initial threshold.

These are specified to be 1TB and 2TB for the 100Mbps and No Limits plans, respectively.

Telkom’s fixed-5G availability comes after a slight delay, with the network operator initially planning for the products to be available from 17 November 2022.

The pricing and limitations of Telkom’s fixed-5G products are summarised in the table below. A coverage map for its 5G network is available on its website.