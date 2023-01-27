Good news for Rain 5G downtime during load-shedding

Rain 5G users should experience fewer connection interruptions during load-shedding.

On Thursday, the mobile network operator emailed its 5G customers to inform them that their packages would fall back to its 4G network if 5G connectivity became unavailable.

“Your 5G router now has the ability to switch automatically to our 4G network,” the operator said.

Rain said the fallback to 4G would only happen if the customer’s nearest 5G tower went down during extended power outages.

“Extended power outages may be caused by municipal power failures, long periods of load-shedding or the theft of backup batteries from our 5G towers,” Rain said.

Customers’ routers will automatically reconnect to the 5G network once the tower comes back online.

Rain told MyBroadband that the solution was a temporary measure to assist 5G customers whose towers had been impacted by power outages, primarily due to the rise of battery theft.

“We leverage the scale of the 4G network to provide the fallback solution,” Rain said.

MyBroadband tested the change by switching off 5G on a Rain router and found we could keep using the Internet on the Rain 4G network.

Customers do not have to change any settings on their own routers to get 4G fallback when 5G is unavailable.

The fallback option is good news for those Rain users who have been frustrated by connectivity blackouts due to load-shedding.

According to Huawei, one of Rain’s primary radio equipment and router vendors, the power consumption of 5G is around two to four times that of 4G.

In theory, that means that tower backup batteries with the same energy capacity should support Rain’s 4G network for longer in areas where they are deployed.

While speeds will be slower and latency higher than on the 5G network, many users will likely prefer having some form of connection rather than nothing.

Customers will still need to have their routers connected to backup power like a mini-UPS to ensure they can receive signal from a tower.

4G fallback was previously available

For around a year and a half after Rain launched 5G, customers could use Rain’s 4G network if they experienced problems with 5G availability or signal.

In one MyBroadband reader’s case, he had actually preferred to force-switch his 5G router to only use the 4G network, as he was on the edge of 5G network coverage and had an unusable upload speed.

But Rain switched off 4G fallback on its 5G packages a few months after it migrated all its customers in Gauteng from non-standalone (NSA) to standalone (SA) 5G.

NSA network architecture uses an active 4G or LTE connection to improve speeds and data bandwidth, whereas SA 5G networks do not have any 4G connection and are entirely independent.

Although many MyBroadband forum members reported improved speeds following the migration, the MyBroadband reader who preferred to use 4G saw no change.

Then-Rain CEO Willem Roos said that SA would provide better network stability, increased upload speeds, and lower latency.

Roos said the switch-off of 4G services was to avoid instances where routers would connect to 4G and “camp” there, even when the 5G network in their location came back online.

At the time (2020), Rain was being heavily criticised for poor performance caused by 4G network congestion.

Roos also promised there would be a 4G fallback option if a 5G tower went offline due to load-shedding.