Nokia and MTN sign 5G deal for South Africa

Nokia has announced that MTN South Africa selected it as one of its 5G radio access network equipment providers.

This is the first time MTN has selected Nokia, and the network equipment provider said it would replace one of MTN’s existing suppliers.

MTN is the only operator in South Africa using more than two radio equipment vendors: Huawei, Ericsson, and ZTE.

It is also the only operator using Ericsson and ZTE kit in South Africa. Everyone else uses Huawei and Nokia.

A recent MyBroadband analysis showed that data network performance on MTN’s Huawei and Ericsson gear was neck-and-neck, while ZTE’s download speeds were slower on average. However, ZTE recorded better latency than the other two.

Nokia did not say which of the three incumbent suppliers it would replace.

However, it did say that its equipment would be used in the Central and Eastern parts of the country, ruling out ZTE, whose equipment is used in the West.

“Under the deal, Nokia will modernize the existing 2G/3G/4G radio network and expand MTN’s 5G radio network across 2,800 sites in the Central and Eastern part of the country,” Nokia said.

“Nokia will provide equipment from its next-generation, energy-efficient AirScale portfolio — powered by its latest generation of ReefShark chipsets — including 5G AirScale baseband, massive MIMO active antennas and remote radio heads covering all urban and rural scenarios.”

Nokia said it would provide its Self-Organising Networks solution for optimisation and network assurance.

It promised that MTN customers would receive a superior 5G experience with high bandwidth, ultra-fast speeds, and low latency.

“As part of its commitment to South Africa, Nokia is also establishing a training program to drive digitalisation in the country and across the African continent,” the company said.

“Open to 5,000 applicants, the programme will focus on product development as well as developing entrepreneurship. The program is aligned with the Finnish National Agency of Education and graduates will receive a diploma supporting further career opportunities.”

MTN South Africa chief technology and information officer Michele Gamberini said the operator needs next-generation technologies like Nokia’s AirScale portfolio.

“Our partnership with Nokia allows us to rapidly expand our 5G network so that our citizens and their businesses can leverage the digital economy and reap the benefits of a modern connected life,” Gamberini said.

