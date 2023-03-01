Huawei unveils One 5G products — including a solar-powered system for rural communities

Huawei unveiled a series of One 5G products during a launch event at the 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, including a solar-powered system to provide coverage in rural areas.

The company’s wireless product line president Ciao Ming said the solutions would help operators make the best use of each band while remaining energy efficient.

“The rapid development of 5G will stimulate the evolution of all bands to 5G,” Ming said.

“To help operators maximise the value of each band and continuously improve network capabilities in multiple dimensions, Huawei’s One 5G solutions not only deliver industry-leading performance but also feature simplified [operation, maintenance], and deployment.”

He added that the products feature “unrivalled energy efficiency and evolution ability”.

Huawei’s series of One 5G technologies include:

Extremely large antenna array (ELAA) for optimal TDD coverage

MetaAAU for all scenarios

Huawei LampSite 5.0

Huawei RuralLink

Huawei IntelligentRAN

The company says its ELAA technology can result in improved time-division duplexing (TDD) coverage, and its “zero bit, zero watt” MetaAAU also offers enhanced coverage while maintaining optimal energy efficiency.

The MetaAAU product also ensures ultra-low power consumption under a light load.

Huawei’s MetaAAU series won the GSM Association’s GLOMO “Best Mobile Network Infrastructure award” at MWC 2023.

The MetaAAU series features Huawei’s latest generation AAU products, including MetaAAU and Meta BladeAAU. The product series is the first of its class to introduce ELAA technology.

Huawei also won GSMA GLOMO’s “Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets” for its RuralLink system.

The technology addresses challenges in rural communications and provides ubiquitous coverage with ultra-low cost and power consumption.

The solution uses microwave fronthaul technology, which Huawei says is an industry first, and provides three-sector coverage with a single remote radio unit and one antenna.

Huawei’s RuralLink system only requires four photovoltaic panels to supply power to an entire site as a result of eliminating the need for baseband units.

“With one-off deployment, RuralLink can currently support 2G, 3G, and 4G services and can evolve to 5G, providing long-term experience-guaranteed coverage for rural areas,” says Huawei.

