Why 5G routers are so expensive in South Africa

There are only a handful of 5G routers that fixed wireless access subscribers can choose from in South Africa. These devices are still very scarce and expensive because the market for them is still growing, and the parts they are made from are costly.

That is according to South Africa’s two biggest mobile network operators — Vodacom and MTN.

5G has been commercially available in South Africa for over three and a half years.

Although the technology makes for a much faster data consumption experience on mobile devices, one of its strongest selling points is for use in a fixed location, where a router would be the ideal gateway to connectivity.

5G offers much faster speeds and lower latency than 4G/LTE, enabling households without fixed-line connectivity to get a fibre-like broadband connection.

Rain was the first network in South Africa to launch 5G in September 2019.

Although there was a brief period where its customers could sign up for a contract that included a router, Rain has primarily been providing 5G routers on a free-to-use basis.

When you cancel your Rain 5G service, you must also return your router.

Vodacom and MTN also launched 5G networks around mid-2020, while Telkom’s turn came in November 2022.

At the time of publication, none of the major mobile networks listed any 5G routers online that could be bought for a cash price. Instead, they only came bundled with contracts.

When MyBroadband previously looked into 5G routers available in South Africa in June 2022, we were only able to find two models that could be bought new.

Ten months later, we found four 5G router models that could be bought online in South Africa, listed on FirstShop, GeeWiz, and Takealot. These carried price tags ranging from R7,499 to R10,899.

The Huawei H112 on Takealot was the cheapest, and its price had decreased by just over R200 since our last look at the market.

In contrast, the Nokia Fastmile 5G Gateway’s price has skyrocketed by R4,000 since June 2022 to R10,399.

The two new models were the MikroTik Chateau for R9,599 and Teltonika RUTX50 for R10,600.

Several secondhand units were also available from Bob Shop, Cash Converters, and Technomobi, selling for much less.

Bob Shop had numerous H112 models starting from R1,750. The Huawei 5G outdoor CPE was also available from R4,850.

Cash Converters had a Nokia Fastmile unit available for R2,999, while Technomobi was selling an “unboxed” model for R4,599.

Why 5G routers cost more than 5G smartphones

MyBroadband was curious to learn more about why 5G routers remained relatively scarce and expensive in South Africa while 5G-capable phones appeared to be getting more affordable.

Vodacom and MTN told us they have been offering 5G routers on prepaid.

While neither listed any prepaid options on their websites at publication time, Vodacom said cash prices for its 5G routers started at R4,899, without naming a specific model.

That price was still more than an entry-level 5G smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy A23, which retails for R3,999 from Incredible and the South African Samsung store.

Vodacom said the high cost was mainly due to chipset and radio frequency parts that were usually the highest quality to guarantee the best speeds and latency while supporting multiple users.

It explained that the higher penetration of 5G smartphones in the market was due to a significantly bigger demand for smartphones than for routers, which meant better economies of scale.

Feedback from MTN South Africa corporate affairs and sustainability chief Jacqui O’Sullivan concurred with this.

“The pricing is a function of the demand, and generally, the customer interest in South Africa, at this time, is more on 5G mobile devices rather than routers,” O’Sullivan stated.

“As the market grows and customers become more accustomed to using 5G routers, as we saw with LTE in the past, we anticipate this will shift.'”

Vodacom added that a 5G router’s chipset and radio parts were significantly more powerful than those in entry-level 5G smartphones, because these had to sustain multiple customers, connections and bands.

“It is also optimised for the reception of the signal mainly for indoor environments,” the Vodacom spokesperson said.

Rain and Telkom did not provide feedback by the time of publication.

Beware of 5GHz vs 5G

When shopping for a 5G router, it is important to understand the difference between 5G, a mobile network technology, and 5GHz, referring to a frequency spectrum band.

During our online search for 5G routers, we found several units mistakenly labelled as 5G-capable — like the Asus AC58 wireless router.

The misnaming is likely due to the conflation of 5G and 5GHz, as the router supports the 802.11ac standard, also known as Wi-Fi 5.

That means it can transmit connectivity to other devices using spectrum in the 5.8GHz band — higher frequencies specifically set aside for Wi-Fi networks.

By default, most Wi-Fi manufacturers use “5G” as a suffix to indicate the 5GHz network being broadcast by a dual-band router, which could be the reason for the confusion.

Therefore, a router can be 5GHz-capable without having any mobile connectivity, never mind 5G.

That “5G” Wi-Fi network you are connected to at home or when out and about might not use 5G mobile data in any way.

Below are all the 5G routers you can buy new from online shops in South Africa.

Huawei H112 5G CPE — R7,499

MikroTik Chateau 5G router — R9,599

Nokia Fastway 5G Gateway — R10,399

Teltonika RUTX50 5G router — R10,899

