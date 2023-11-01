Rain price hikes for new customers

1 November 2023

Mobile network operator Rain has quietly increased the base price of its RainOne packages for new customers.

The adjustment coincides with the launch of its new 5G smart router — dubbed the101 — which will ship as a free-to-use device with new RainOne orders.

This rectangular router’s features include AX3600 Wi-Fi, a touch display, scan-to-connect capability, direct messaging from Rain, and built-in speed test support.

With a MediaTek T750 chipset, it boasts a 4-core Arm CA55 processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and 4×4 MIMO antennas to deliver “superior” 5G signal strength and quality.

It also boasts an internal SIM, eliminating the need to insert a physical SIM card.

During orders of new RainOne packages, customers can choose from one of 10 sets of two skins with different colours and patterns to match their decor and style.

However, the new router comes at a premium over its predecessors.

The base price of the RainOne packages — which includes a 30Mbps fixed-5G connection and two 4G SIM cards — has been increased from R559 to R595.

Increasing the fixed-5G speed to 60Mbps will still cost R200, which means the previous price of R759 for that package has been bumped to R795.

Opting for the 100Mbps package will add R400 to the base price, working out to R995 instead of the previous R959.

On a percentage basis, the price difference of R36 on the packages ranges between 3.8% and 6.4%. The biggest difference is on the entry-level package.

The price of increasing the data and voice minutes allocated to the two included 4G SIMs has also remained R75 for each “level”.

The table below summarises the old and new prices of the RainOne packages.

Rain One plan breakdown
Uncapped 5G Home package speed (fixed) Allocations on two 4G SIMs (mobile) Old price New price
30Mbps Base — 2GB, 60 minutes, 100 SMSs R559 R595
Level 1 — 3GB, 90 minutes, 100 SMSs R634 R670
Level 2 — 4GB, 120 minutes, 100 SMSs R709 R745
Level 3  — 5GB, 150 minutes, 100 SMSs R784 R820
Level 4 — 6GB, 180 minutes, 100 SMSs R859 R895
Level 5 — 7GB, 210 minutes, 100 SMSs R934 R970
60Mbps Base — 2GB, 60 minutes, 100 SMSs R759 R795
Level 1 — 3GB, 90 minutes, 100 SMSs R834 R870
Level 2 — 4GB, 120 minutes, 100 SMSs R909 R945
Level 3 — 5GB, 150 minutes, 100 SMSs R984 R1,020
Level 4 — 6GB, 180 minutes, 100 SMSs R1,059 R1,095
Level 5 — 7GB, 210 minutes, 100 SMSs R1,134 R1,170
100Mbps Base — 2GB, 60 minutes, 100 SMSs R959 R995
Level 1 — 3GB, 90 minutes, 100 SMSs R1,034 R1,070
Level 2  — 4GB, 120 minutes, 100 SMSs R1,109 R1,145
Level 3 — 5GB, 150 minutes, 100 SMSs R1,184 R1,220
Level 4 — 6GB, 180 minutes, 100 SMSs R1,259 R1,295
Level 5 — 7GB, 210 minutes, 100 SMSs R1,334 R1,370
Additional 1GB data (excluding level-based discounts) R50 R50
Additional voice minutes (excluding level-based discounts) R1 R1

Now read: Rain’s huge success

Share your thoughts: Rain price hikes for new customers

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Rain price hikes for new customers