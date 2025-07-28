Vodacom has the fastest 5G download speeds in South Africa

Vodacom has the mobile 5G network in South Africa with the fastest average download speeds, research from MyBroadband Insights reveals.

In June 2025, Vodacom’s 5G network recorded an average download speed of over 260Mbps. MTN’s 5G network came second with a speed of 195Mbps, while Telkom was third with a 166Mbps average.

According to Vodacom’s recently published Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, the company now has 3,063 5G sites in South Africa and added 787 sites across the group.

Vodacom said that according to the GSMA, 5G connectivity was already driving gross domestic product (GDP) growth, with its GDP contribution to the region expected to reach US$60 billion in 2030.

South Africa’s largest mobile network operator was the first to launch commercial mobile 5G services in May 2020, initially rolling out in a handful of areas in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town.

The launch was possible because networks were issued temporary emergency radio frequency spectrum during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During our initial tests in the first five Vodacom 5G Gauteng clusters, we recorded average download speeds of 154Mbps and uploads of 14Mbps, while latency averaged 31ms.

In 2022, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa conducted an auction for high-demand radio frequency spectrum, much of which had been temporarily assigned two years before.

This finally allowed operators to acquire much-needed additional spectrum on a more permanent basis.

Vodacom bid close to R5.4 billion to acquire 110MHz of additional frequencies suitable for expanding its 4G network and continuing its rollout of 5G in South Africa.

Following the auction, MyBroadband Insights data shows that Vodacom’s 5G network performance improved substantially between the end of 2023 and 2024.

At the same time, Vodacom significantly expanded its 5G footprint from around 30% population coverage in 2023 to reaching over 50% of the population by the end of 2024.

Vodacom explained at the time that its 5G deployment strategy was driven by customer and use-case demand.

“We prioritise 5G in areas where the new technology is needed to support these requirements,” Vodacom said.

Security and enterprise features

While focusing on expanding its footprint and increasing network performance, Vodacom said it also took security into consideration.

“Every new mobile network generation brings increased performance and capability, along with new opportunities in security,” it stated.

“We are updating security standards as we deploy 5G core networks alongside our 5G radio networks.”

Vodacom said it independently tests radio network security and identifies and mitigates security risks by following its secure-by-design process.

It also participates in the O-RAN Alliance and security working groups to standardise and strengthen the industry approach to security.

In addition to its widely available public network, Vodacom also said that it deployed a mobile private network (MPN) as an enterprise solution.

“Vodacom’s MPN is a dedicated 4G/5G network, enabling businesses to connect people and things,” it said.

“While enabling new applications, an MPN can also support enterprises with secure and reliable local network connectivity.”

Vodacom said its MPN offers multi-access edge computing, which combines secure connectivity and powerful computing in real time from the edge of the network, in places that could not be connected previously.

The average download speeds, upload speeds, and latency of the mobile 5G networks offered by Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom are summarised in the charts below.

5G download speed in South Africa

5G upload speed in South Africa

5G latency in South Africa