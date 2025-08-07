Vodacom makes first native 5G call in South Africa

Vodacom South Africa has announced that it successfully made the first native voice call on 5G in the country, also known as Voice over New Radio (VoNR).

The call was made on Vodacom’s test network — an important prelude to launching the service on the live network.

Vodacom’s Single Packet Core was used for the VoNR call, which is typically complex to deploy as it requires cloud orchestration, cloud native applications, and network upgrades.

In 2014, Vodacom South Africa was the first operator in the country to launch native Voice over LTE (VoLTE) capability.

Prior to the launch of VoLTE, voice services were delivered only through circuit-switched fallback via 2G or 3G technologies.

With the advent of VoLTE mobile services, Vodacom said users experienced improvements in call setup times and better call quality.

Vodacom said 5G-native VoNR calls will build on this with even faster call setup times, superior voice quality with ultra-high-definition audio, and reduced background noise.

5G technology will also allow the network operator to introduce several new technological capabilities and user experiences.

“This achievement underscores Vodacom’s 5G leadership and marks a significant step in our evolution in offering a fully-fledged 5G ecosystem, enabling future-ready services for our customers,” said Vodacom South Africa technology director Beverly Ngwenya.

She said the successful VoNR 5G call demonstrates the Vodacom network’s capability to provide smooth, uninterrupted, high-quality voice services across multiple access technologies.

“As a company led by our purpose to connect for a better future, this achievement is testament to our commitment to the continuous evolution of our technology capabilities,” Ngwenya said.

She said it also showed Vodacom’s commitment to pioneering next-generation connectivity services to ensure the delivery of fast, reliable, and secure connectivity for its customers.

“This is especially important in the era of artificial intelligence and the widespread use of modern digital applications,” said Ngwenya.

“It’s a proud moment that highlights the strength of our network and the dedication of our teams in shaping the future of mobile communication.”

Ngwenya said Vodacom’s successful 5G call also marks a major milestone in the evolution of mobile communication in South Africa.