Big price cuts on cheapest 5G smartphones in South Africa

Five years into the launch of mobile 5G in South Africa, the prices of budget smartphones that support the cellular technology have dropped below R1,000.

The MTN Icon 5G — a rebranded ZTE Blade A75 — is now priced at R999.90 on Edgars. That is down R1,500 from its original recommended price and R900 less than its special launch price of R1,899.

The only other retailer that came close to Edgars was Cosmo-Net, which was selling the Icon 5G for R1,299, R600 lower than its launch price.

MTN launched the Icon 5G as South Africa’s most affordable 5G smartphone in November 2024. The operator said the device was part of its effort to give all locals access to the latest mobile technologies.

In addition to 5G connectivity, the smartphone’s key features include a 6.6-inch display, 50MP plus 2MP dual rear cameras, 128GB internal storage, 4GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The prices of other budget 5G smartphones have also declined significantly since MyBroadband looked at the most affordable options in March 2025.

In that analysis, the Icon 5G was the only model available under R3,000. In September 2025, three more models dropped below that price point.

The second most affordable option in our latest analysis was the Motorola G35 5G, priced at R2,799 at Incredible.

For just R100 more, South Africans can also get the Hisense H50s 5G on Takealot. That is around R600 cheaper than what it cost in March 2025.

Another option from Hisense — the Infinity H60 5G — was available for R2,999, R1,000 less than its starting price in March 2025.

There were also several options between R3,000 and R4,000. Two more ZTE models — the Nubia Focus 5G and Nubia Neo2 5G — were available from R3,299 and R3,799, respectively.

The latter was the only model from our previous analysis for which the price had increased, albeit by a fairly modest 6%.

Samsung’s most affordable 5G smartphone was the Galaxy A25 5G, which was priced at R3,999. In March 2025, the same smartphone started at R4,299.

The newer Galaxy A26 5G was R100 more from Takealot, just barely missing out on our cutoff of R4,000.

The table below compares the prices of the most affordable 5G smartphones in South Africa in September 2025.

Model March 2025 September 2025 Change MTN Icon 5G R1,899 R999.90 (Edgars) -47% Motorola G35 5G n/a R2,799 (Incredible) n/a Hisense Infinity H50s R3,500 R2,899

(Takealot) -17% Hisense Infinity H60 R3,999 R2,999

(Takealot) -25% ZTE Nubia Focus 5G R3,399 R3,299 -3% ZTE Nubia Neo 2 5G R3,499 R3,799 +6% Samsung Galaxy A25 5G R4,299 R3,999 -7%

Lower import taxes on budget smartphones

Solly Malatsi, South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies

One of the major developments that has reduced South Africa’s budget smartphone prices in 2025 is the scrapping of the 9% ad valorem tax on smartphones with a declared value under R2,500.

MyBroadband calculated that this could reduce the effective tax rate on an imported smartphone by 16.5%, dropping the landing price by as much as R211, excluding shipping.

The change came after lobbying by communications minister Solly Malatsi, who previously told MyBroadband he had an “obsession” with getting smart devices declassified as luxury items.

Vodacom and MTN have also launched special offers with reduced pricing on 4G smartphones as part of their efforts to migrate lower-income customers from 2G and 3G handsets.

Vodacom started selling its Kicka 6 smartphone for R67 to select customers in July 2025, while MTN’s Smartphone for All offer allows select prepaid users to buy a 4G smartphone for R99.

These device campaigns form part of the telecoms industry’s plans to sunset legacy network technologies and migrate fully to 4G and 5G connectivity.