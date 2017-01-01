Afrihost ADSL and Mobile connection failures

Afrihost said it is currently experiencing errors on its DSL and Mobile Data networks.

“We are currently seeing errors when DSL and Mobile Data clients attempt to connect to our network,” it said.

“Affected clients are not able to connect at all. We are working with our team to determine the cause of the problem and hope to have this resolved as quickly as possible.”

“We sincerely apologise to affected clients for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Axxess said it was also experiencing issues on its network, with DSL and fibre accounts in the Southern Region affected.