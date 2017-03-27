How much more you will pay for your ADSL package from 1 April

Telkom’s analogue line rental will increase from R189 to R199 from 1 April 2017.

The new monthly tariffs for Telkom line rentals are as follows:

Residential service – R199.00

Social Pensioners – R99.50

Customers 70 and over – R139.30

This means that DSL users will have to pay more for their service from next month, as the residential line access is compulsory when subscribing to a DSL line.

As part of the Telkom line rental price announcement, the company also confirmed its DSL line rental prices from 1 April 2017 – which remain unchanged.

ADSL line access plus analogue line rental prices from Telkom are detailed in the table below. It should be noted that the total price excludes an ISP data account.

Telkom DSL + Line Rental Prices DSL Line Speed DSL Line Analogue Line Total 2Mbps R165 R199 R364 4Mbps R299 R199 R498 8Mbps R399 R199 R598 10Mbps R425 R199 R624 20Mbps R499 R199 R698 40Mbps R599 R199 R798

Stand-alone ADSL

The analogue line rental price increase will not sit well with South African ISPs, many of which have called for ADSL-only users to be exempt from paying the charge.

“Naked ADSL” is a concept which would allow broadband users to only pay for their DSL access fee and their data account – which would result in users saving just under R200 per month.

The amount is a substantial portion of bundled accounts at the lower end of the spectrum, such as a 2Mbps capped or uncapped package.

The compulsory line rental also contributes to ADSL services being more expensive than comparative fibre services – which also benefit from faster upload speeds.