How much more you will pay for your ADSL package from 1 April

27 March 2017

Telkom’s analogue line rental will increase from R189 to R199 from 1 April 2017.

The new monthly tariffs for Telkom line rentals are as follows:

  • Residential service – R199.00
  • Social Pensioners – R99.50
  • Customers 70 and over – R139.30

This means that DSL users will have to pay more for their service from next month, as the residential line access is compulsory when subscribing to a DSL line.

As part of the Telkom line rental price announcement, the company also confirmed its DSL line rental prices from 1 April 2017 – which remain unchanged.

ADSL line access plus analogue line rental prices from Telkom are detailed in the table below. It should be noted that the total price excludes an ISP data account.

Telkom DSL + Line Rental Prices
DSL Line Speed DSL Line Analogue Line Total
2Mbps R165 R199 R364
4Mbps R299 R199 R498
8Mbps R399 R199 R598
10Mbps R425 R199 R624
20Mbps R499 R199 R698
40Mbps R599 R199 R798

Stand-alone ADSL

The analogue line rental price increase will not sit well with South African ISPs, many of which have called for ADSL-only users to be exempt from paying the charge.

“Naked ADSL” is a concept which would allow broadband users to only pay for their DSL access fee and their data account – which would result in users saving just under R200 per month.

The amount is a substantial portion of bundled accounts at the lower end of the spectrum, such as a 2Mbps capped or uncapped package.

The compulsory line rental also contributes to ADSL services being more expensive than comparative fibre services – which also benefit from faster upload speeds.

Now read: Why Telkom’s fibre-to-the-home is more expensive

Share your thoughts: How much more you will pay for your ADSL pa…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
How much more you will pay for your ADSL package from 1 April