When using 100GB a day is child’s play

Afrihost’s uncapped ADSL leaderboard for the past month shows that its top users consume massive amounts of data.
Afrihost’s leaderboard – called Data Kingpins – details how much data its top uncapped DSL users consume over a rolling 31-day period.
The leaderboard consists of Home Uncapped, Premium Uncapped, and Business Uncapped users across line speeds from 1Mbps to 40Mbps.
The top user for the period was a Premium Uncapped DSL account holder with a 20Mbps line – consuming 5,589GB in 31 days.
This works out to just over 180GB of usage per day.
Even at the low-end of the range, users put in some serious downloading.
A 1Mbps Home Uncapped user managed to consume 531GB of data, which works out to a respectable 17GB per day.
The top users are detailed in the table below.
|
Top Afrihost DSL Users
|Account
|Line Speed
|Data Consumed
|Premium Uncapped DSL
|20Mbps
|5,589GB
|Business Uncapped DSL
|40Mbps
|4,938GB
|Business Uncapped DSL
|20Mbps
|4,127GB
|Business Uncapped DSL
|40Mbps
|4,111GB
|Premium Uncapped DSL
|20Mbps
|3,780GB
|Home Uncapped DSL
|10Mbps
|2,439GB
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.