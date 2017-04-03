When using 100GB a day is child’s play

Afrihost’s uncapped ADSL leaderboard for the past month shows that its top users consume massive amounts of data.

Afrihost’s leaderboard – called Data Kingpins – details how much data its top uncapped DSL users consume over a rolling 31-day period.

The leaderboard consists of Home Uncapped, Premium Uncapped, and Business Uncapped users across line speeds from 1Mbps to 40Mbps.

The top user for the period was a Premium Uncapped DSL account holder with a 20Mbps line – consuming 5,589GB in 31 days.

This works out to just over 180GB of usage per day.

Even at the low-end of the range, users put in some serious downloading.

A 1Mbps Home Uncapped user managed to consume 531GB of data, which works out to a respectable 17GB per day.

The top users are detailed in the table below.