Favourite ISPs and Internet connections of Netflix users in South Africa

MyBroadband’s Piracy and Streaming Survey for 2017 has revealed that many tech-savvy South Africans subscribe to streaming services.

The survey was completed by 1,587 IT professionals and tech-savvy individuals, providing insight into piracy and streaming trends in South Africa.

73.85% of respondents said they were an online pirate, while 51.17% of respondents said they subscribed to a media streaming service.

ADSL and Fibre

The survey results showed that Netflix was by far the most popular streaming service in the country, with 84.85% of users signed up for a Netflix package.

Showmax came in second with 39.29%, followed by Amazon Prime on 12.93%.

When it came to Internet connections, respondents said ADSL, Openserve fibre, and Telkom fixed LTE were their connections of choice for streaming.

Telkom took top spot in the ISP section, too, followed by Afrihost, MWEB, and Vox.

The survey results are detailed in the graphic below. Survey respondents were allowed to pick multiple answers for certain questions.

