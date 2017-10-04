Fibre crushing ADSL in South African rankings

The MyBroadband Q3 2017 Broadband Survey shows that fibre subscribers are much happier with their service than ADSL and VDSL customers.

The survey was completed by 5,751 South African broadband subscribers. These users were typically IT professionals and tech-savvy individuals.

The users rated the value for money, network quality, and billing and support of their service.

The top-rated fixed-broadband service was SEACOM fibre, followed by Frogfoot fibre, and Rain’s LTE-A service.

Rain is the only non-fibre service in the top 10, and shows a high customer satisfaction rating for a wireless broadband offering.

The survey results clearly show that fibre subscribers are much happier with their services compared to DSL and wireless subscribers – which is expected.

Fibre offers faster speeds than DSL, and provides better value-for-money in terms of price per Mbps.

The table below provides an overview of the results (scores out of 10). Services which did not receive enough responses in the survey are not listed.