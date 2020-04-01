Free ADSL and Openserve fibre data during lockdown

Cybersmart is offering everyone with an ADSL or Openserve fibre line free data to help them during the lockdown.

Cybersmart CTO Laurie Fialkov told MyBroadband they will offer subscribers 20GB anytime data and 100GB after-hours data for free every month for three months or the duration of the lockdown – whichever is longer.

This offer is open to anyone with an ADSL, VDSL or Openserve fibre line, and not only Cybersmart subscribers.

“There are no strings attached to this free data offer and we are not asking for any banking or other details to sign up,” said Fialkov.

He said they would have loved to offer a larger data allowance for free, but the WACS downtime put a stop to those plans.

He explained that this should be enough data to help people to work from home, however, by allowing them to check their email, surf websites, and conduct VoIP calls.

Users can sign up for the free data deal here.

Double the speed on Cybersmart Fibre

This offer follows an announcement from Cybersmart that it will double the speed of its uncapped fibre products for free.

This speed upgrade kicked in today and will last for three months or the duration of the lockdown – whichever is longer.

For example, Cybersmart’s 20Mbps/20Mbps subscribers will be upgraded to 40Mbps/40Mbps for at least the next three months.

Their uncapped 500Mbps subscribers will be upgraded to a 1Gbps service, which will by default be configured to offer 500Mbps down and 500Mbps up.

Users can, however, change this configuration to suit their needs. They can, for example, change their connection to offer 900Mbps down and 100Mbps up.

Cybersmart has also reduced the price of its prepaid 500Mbps uncapped service from R9,999 for 1 year (365 days) to R4,798.

This means that prepaid subscribers will effectively pay R399 per month for a 1Gbps uncapped connection for the next three months.