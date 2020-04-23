Openserve launches free fibre and ADSL speed upgrades

Openserve has announced that it will upgrade the fibre and ADSL line speeds of its customers for three months, effective from 1 May 2020.

“Responding to market changes as a result of COVID-19, Openserve fibre and DSL customers will enjoy upgraded data speeds for a three-month period, effective 1 May 2020,” the company said.

This follows Vumatel, Frogfoot, Link Africa, and MetroFibre announcing free line speed upgrades for customers last month.

“Openserve is… [ensuring] that we do everything in our power to keep the nation connected during the national lockdown period and beyond,” said Openserve CEO Althon Beukes.

“Virtual connections have never been more important.”

Openserve noted that since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, many network providers and ISPs have upgraded customer line speeds.

“In response to these market changes, Openserve has taken the necessary steps to ensure ISPs are not negatively impacted, offering double the speeds to qualifying FTTH and DSL customers from May until July,” the company said.

Speed upgrades

Line speed upgrades for Openserve fibre will only benefit 10Mbps, 20Mbps, and 40Mbps lines, with 100Mbps and 200Mpbs lines remaining unchanged.

Openserve will upgrade all ADSL line speeds below 10Mbps to 10Mbps, subject to distance and network limitations. Existing 10Mbps, 20Mbps and 40Mbps ADSL lines will remain unchanged.

“Services unable to achieve 10Mbps will be excluded from the upgrade,” Openserve said.

These speed upgrades are detailed in the table below.

Old Download Speed New Download Speed Fibre 10Mbps 20Mbps 20Mbps 40Mbps 40Mbps 100Mbps 100Mbps Unchanged 200Mbps Unchanged ADSL 1Mbps 10Mbps 2Mbps 10Mbps 4Mbps 10Mbps 8Mbps 10Mbps 10Mbps Unchanged 20Mbps Unchanged 40Mbps Unchanged

“With this new proposition, our lower-speed fibre customers will have their speeds doubled at the very least, ensuring that they have enough additional bandwidth to adapt to their demands,” Beukes said.

“We have also concentrated our efforts on increasing the speeds of our lower-speed DSL customers. Our lowest-speed DSL customers will be afforded an upgrade of up to 10-times the existing speed, where network constraints allow.”

“Speed is critical in the fast-paced, ever-evolving business landscape we find ourselves in today. It’s important to keep up as we learn to adapt,” Beukes said.

