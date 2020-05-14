Telkom cuts uncapped ADSL prices – Starting at R199

Telkom has reduced the price of its copper-based DSL products to new customers and removed caps on these packages.

The promotional prices start at R199 for an initial 6-month period, aimed at providing uncapped Internet access to those who currently do not have fixed broadband.

“Telkom already has copper access technology which can provide cost effective home connectivity,” said Steven White, executive for product development and management at Telkom.

“During the lockdown we decided to use all the infrastructure available to us to provide good, affordable, quality broadband.”

Telkom will also be reducing the price of its existing Unlimited Home bundles that include a voice calling plan and mobile data.

This product will be offered to new and existing customers, who will receive the benefit of higher speeds.

Telkom said it will move existing customers on capped DSL services to similarly-priced Unlimited Home services to offer them better value.

Telkom’s DSL promo prices are as follows:

4Mbps UnlimitedHome Lite – R199 p/m for the first 6 months thereafter R329 p/m

– R199 p/m for the first 6 months thereafter R329 p/m 10Mbps UnlimitedHome Lite – R299 p/m for the first 6 months thereafter R599 p/m

– R299 p/m for the first 6 months thereafter R599 p/m 20Mbps UnlimitedHome Lite – R399 p/m for the first 6 months thereafter R699 p/m

– R399 p/m for the first 6 months thereafter R699 p/m 40Mbps UnlimitedHome Lite – R499 p/m for the first 6 months thereafter R899 p/m

The announcement follows Openserve unveiling a new wholesale DSL broadband product called Pure Connect, for which it is scrapping the requirement of an active landline to access the Internet through an ADSL or VDSL connection.

“This new product now allows customers to directly obtain the broadband service from their ISPs and will no longer be required to obtain a copper line from Telkom Retail,” Openserve said in a statement.

The implication is that ADSL subscribers won’t have to pay an additional R210 each month for a Telkom line, if they don’t intend on using it for telephone calls.

