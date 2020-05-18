New Telkom uncapped ADSL packages – All the details

Telkom has overhauled its ADSL packages, leveraging Openserve’s new Pure Connect product to offer cheaper ADSL packages without an included voice line.

The company has also removed data caps on its ADSL packages and implemented promotional pricing across its Unlimited Home DSL range – which comprises a reduced monthly payment for a period of six months.

The promotional prices start at R199 for an initial 6-month period, and are aimed at providing uncapped Internet access to those who currently do not have fixed broadband.

“Telkom already has copper access technology which can provide cost-effective home connectivity,” the company said.

“During the lockdown we decided to use all the infrastructure available to us to provide good, affordable, quality broadband.”

This product will be offered to new and existing customers, and Telkom said it will move existing customers on capped DSL services to similarly-priced Unlimited Home services.

The announcement follows Openserve unveiling a new wholesale DSL product called Pure Connect, which scraps the requirement of an active landline to access the Internet.

“This new product now allows customers to directly obtain the broadband service from their ISPs and will no longer be required to obtain a copper line from Telkom Retail,” Openserve said in a statement.

New ADSL products

Telkom’s new Unlimited Home DSL products are now available from the company’s website, and are divided into Home Unlimited Premium and Home Unlimited Lite bundles.

Home Unlimited Lite – include uncapped Internet with no fair usage policies (FUPs), as well as a Wi-Fi router and installation.

– include uncapped Internet with no fair usage policies (FUPs), as well as a Wi-Fi router and installation. Home Unlimited Premium – in addition to the above, it includes a mobile data SIM with Unlimited Telkom-to-Telkom and Telkom-to-Telkom Mobile calls.

The promotional prices offered by Telkom are available for new customers or migrations from 15 May to 30 September 2020.

After the six-month promotional period is over, the customer will be charged the standard subscription price for their Unlimited Home package.

Unlimited Home DSL packages are available on a 24-month contract or on a month-to-month basis, in which case customers can opt to pay for the installation and router as part of their first invoice, or over a 24-month clawback period.

Telkom Unlimited Home packages

The details of Telkom’s new Unlimited Home DSL packages are shown below. All packages are uncapped with no FUP, but are subject to Telkom’s acceptable usage policies.