R199 uncapped fibre and ADSL top-up accounts launched

Cybersmart recently launched a lockdown special, offering everyone with an ADSL or Openserve fibre line 20GB anytime data and 100GB after-hours data for free every month.

This promotion is valid for the duration of the lockdown to help people who run out of data to stay connected.

It is open to anyone with an ADSL, VDSL, or Openserve fibre line, and not only Cybersmart subscribers.

“There are no strings attached to this free data offer and we are not asking for any banking or other details to sign up,” said Cybersmart founder Laurie Fialkov.

He explained that this should be enough data to help people to work from home by allowing them to check their email, surf websites, and conduct VoIP calls.

Openserve ADSL, VDSL, and fibre users can sign up for the free data deal here.

New unlimited top-up accounts

Cybersmart has now sweetened this deal by offering new 1-day, 2-day, 5-day, and 30-day uncapped top-up accounts.

These top-ups are aimed at people who run out of data on their free 20GB/100GB account or would like to have the freedom of an unlimited account for a specific period.

There are four unlimited top-up accounts available:

1-day top-up with unlimited data – R29

2-day top-up with unlimited data – R39

5-day top-up with unlimited data – R59

30-day top-up with unlimited data – R199

The top-up accounts are always used first to benefit users who still have data left on their free accounts.

For example, if you have 5GB remaining and you purchase a 5-day uncapped top-up account, the 5GB will remain unused until the 5-day uncapped top-up has expired.

