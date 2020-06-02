South Africa’s top fibre and fixed-LTE ISPs during lockdown ranked

MyBroadband’s latest speed test and customer satisfaction ratings reveal that Cool Ideas, Afrihost, and Webafrica had the happiest customers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The research further shows that MTN and Vodacom are the fixed-LTE providers with the highest average customer satisfaction ratings.

This report is based on 636,172 speed test and customer satisfaction ratings which were conducted using MyBroadband’s web-based speed test between 27 March and 31 May.

To ensure a neutral testing environment, MyBroadband’s speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres.

MyBroadband has speed test servers at NAPAfrica’s peering points in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

After a user performs a speed test, they also have the option to rate their ISP based on their overall satisfaction with their provider.

These customer satisfaction ratings are then used to rank South Africa’s ISPs and fixed-LTE network providers.

Top fibre and ADSL ISPs

The data reveals that Cool Ideas had the highest average customer satisfaction rating of 4.05 (out of 5). It also had the highest average download speed at 42Mbps.

It should be noted that the average speed depends on the connection line speeds of an ISP’s customers, which differ significantly from one ISP to the next.

Afrihost was second with an average customer satisfaction rating of 3.85 and Webafrica third with 3.74.

The table below ranks ISPs based on customer satisfaction ratings rather than speed to give an objective measure.

Top South African ISPs ISP Download Speed (Mbps) Upload Speed (Mbps) Latency (ms) Customer Satisfaction Rating Cool Ideas 41.72 28.43 20 4.05 Afrihost 30.27 21.52 29 3.85 Webafrica 29.49 16.69 40 3.74 Cybersmart 18.41 18.21 37 3.73 Axxess 20.38 14.11 33 3.59 RSAWeb 24.26 18.28 21 3.56 Supersonic 37.80 31.83 43 3.42 MWEB 21.20 10.28 37 3.40 HeroTel 7.64 6.02 106 3.17 Telkom Internet 8.79 4.60 95 2.47

Top fixed-LTE providers

MTN was the top-ranked fixed LTE provider in South Africa with an average customer satisfaction rating of 3.96.

The table below ranks fixed-LTE providers based on average customer satisfaction ratings.