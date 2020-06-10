Afrihost launches Pure DSL – Uncapped, unshaped, and unthrottled broadband

Afrihost has launched new Pure DSL products that offer uncapped, unshaped, and unthrottled ADSL and VDSL connections.

This follows the launch of Openserve’s new DSL-based broadband services called Openserve Pure Connect.

Openserve Pure Connect allows customers to directly obtain the broadband service from their ISP, and they are no longer required to obtain a copper line from Telkom Retail.

This means ISPs can now offer standalone ADSL and VDSL products without their clients being forced to also pay for a voice line from Telkom Retail.

“Why pay for a telephone line that you don’t even use? Only pay for the DSL line rental and data – saving you more than R200 per month,” Afrihost said.

Afrihost added that there are no usage thresholds on its new Pure DSL packages which means users can use as much data as they like.

No throttling or shaping will be applied to its Pure DSL products, Afrihost said.

As part of its launch promotion, Afrihost said it will also cover the R999 setup fee which is prescribed by Openserve.

The table below provides an overview of Afrihost’s new Pure DSL product speeds and prices.

Afrihost Pure DSL Packages Speed Price 4Mbps R447 10Mbps R697 20Mbps R797 40Mbps R997

Openserve “naked ADSL”

Openserve Pure Connect was launched on 28 April 2020, marking the long-awaited launch of a naked ADSL product by Telkom.

Naked ADSL is the term for an ADSL line for which you only pay the ADSL line fee and not the standard landline rental, too.

The company confirmed that a voice line or DSL service from Telkom Retail is not a prerequisite to access the Pure Connect service.

Openserve’s announcement follows the Competition Commission recently confirming it had reached an agreement with Telkom for the “substantial reduction” of wholesale broadband access costs.

This was done to remove “excessive pricing concerns” in respect of its IP Connect product – concerns which were raised during the Commission’s recent Data Services Market Inquiry Report.

Openserve said it would address the pricing concerns by introducing a new product to replace IP Connect. The structure and pricing of this new product would reduce wholesale charges to Internet service providers, it stated.

Now read: Afrihost launches Pure Uncapped LTE