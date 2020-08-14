Axxess DSL price cuts in new promotion

Axxess has launched a new promotion for its standalone ADSL and VDSL products named Pure DSL, which offer big savings.

Axxess first launched its new Just DSL service in July following the rollout of Openserve’s new DSL-based broadband service, Openserve Pure Connect.

Openserve Pure Connect allows customers to directly obtain the broadband service from their ISP, and they are no longer required to obtain a copper line from Telkom Retail.

This means ISPs can now offer standalone ADSL and VDSL products, commonly referred to as naked ADSL.

ADSL and VDSL users can subsequently save around R200 per month on their Internet connection because they do not have to pay for a copper line.

Axxess has now sweetened its Just DSL deal with a promotion which runs from 1 September 2020 to 31 March 2021.

Axxess’ Pure DSL service offers subscribers an uncapped, unshaped, and unthrottled connection with speeds of between 4Mbps and 40Mbps.

As part of the promotion, Axxess will cover the R999 setup fee levied by Openserve.

The image below provides an overview of Axxess’ new Pure DSL promotion.