Free speed upgrades for Axxess DSL clients

Axxess has announced that their DSL subscribers will receive free line speed upgrades this month.

The Internet service provider (ISP) said most DSL clients will see their speeds doubled with no increase in price.

This comes after Openserve said it will implement connection speed upgrades across its copper products in March.

Axxess DSL clients with 4Mbps, 8Mbps, 10Mbps and 20Mbps speeds will be upgraded to 10Mbps, 20Mbps, or 40Mbps respectively.

Existing 40Mbps services remain at the same speed, but they may see a price cut in future.

Clients with 1Mbps and 2Mbps speeds will be upgraded to 5Mbps for 6 months at no extra cost. From September they will pay R285 per month.

Should a client feel that they don’t need the extra speed, then they downgrade to another package through Axxess’ client control panel.

The upgrade process will be deployed in a phased approach during March.

Now read: Domain name price hikes in South Africa