Telkom hikes mobile, fibre and DSL prices

Telkom South Africa has announced price increases across fixed-line voice and broadband tariffs, and some mobile tariffs and services. The price hikes will kick in on 1 August 2022.

“This will be the first tariff increase in over two years, after Telkom’s commitment to aiding its customers and businesses during the hardships faced amid the Covid–19 pandemic,” Telkom stated.

“Given the pressures of the lockdown restrictions and slow economic recovery and growth, Telkom, like many other South African companies and businesses, has been impacted by these unpredictable and unforeseen circumstances.”

Telkom said the tariff changes are essential and would deflect cost pressures alongside the price freeze and prevalent macro-economic conditions.

Telkom customers will see increases across all fixed voice calling plans, fibre-to-the-home, DSL, and Pure Connect products.

“As part of the tariff increase exercise we will also be adjusting the ADSL 1Mbps and 2Mbps speed and pricing to the 5Mbps product, as the former products are no longer available,” the company said.

“Customers will get the benefits of the faster speed with the price adjustment.”

Small-to-medium enterprises will see increases on most legacy product subscription fees, and will experience similar price increases on business DSL and bundle offerings.

Some mobile products will also see price increases.

However, Telkom said its Smart Broadband data portfolio and FreeMe mobile voice offerings would be unaffected.

“There will, however, be an increase in out of bundle rates for mobile voice and data services, which will result in an increase on most tariffs,” Telkom said.

“Voice rates for out of bundle consumption will increase from R0.70 to R0.75 per minute and data rates will increase from R0.30 to R0.32 per MB of data.”

Telkom consumer business CEO Lunga Siyo said the imminent increase would let the company continue to service customers effectively.

“Telkom has remained committed to its customers with a price freeze over the past two years in efforts to assist South Africans throughout the difficult times of Covid–19,” Siyo said.

“As South Africa treads positively down the road to recovery and given Telkom’s commitment to its customers, we believe the increase is necessary to maintain our value-driven, high-quality product and service offerings to all our valued subscribers,” Siyo said.