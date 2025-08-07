Death by a million cuts — End of an Internet era in South Africa

South Africa is close to shutting the door on just over two decades of copper-based broadband Internet connectivity.

In a recent quarterly trading update, Telkom revealed that by the end of June 2025, it had 25,306 digital subscriber line (DSL) customers left — less than half the 54,269 it had at the same time a year ago.

Since early 2016, when the technology was at its peak usage in South Africa, Telkom has lost 985,814 DSL customers.

The primary reason for the decline has been the rapid expansion and adoption of fibre optic Internet connectivity, coupled with increased competition from fixed and mobile connectivity providers.

When Telkom rolled out its first ADSL products in South Africa in August 2002, the technology was hoped to be a massive step-up for the Internet in South Africa.

At the time, the most common home broadband connections were 56kbps dial-up and 64/128kbps ISDN lines. At launch, ADSL offered download speeds of 512kbps.

Over the years, Telkom gradually upgraded the service’s speeds as connectivity demands increased. In 2005, it launched its first lines with 1Mbps download speeds.

This was followed by 4Mbps in 2006 and 10Mbps in 2010. Third-party Internet service provider (ISP) Mweb shook up the market with affordable uncapped DSL products in 2010.

In 2013, Telkom rolled out VDSL, boasting download speeds of 40Mbps. This would be the fastest speed that copper-based broadband would support for home users in South Africa.

At that point, customers and ISPs had grown increasingly frustrated with Telkom. Copper’s inherent weaknesses in South African communication applications compounded the issue.

Theft and vandalism of cables regularly left households and businesses without DSL connectivity for many days.

Telkom’s effective residential fixed-line monopoly meant it was under no pressure to attend to service issues promptly and efficiently, infuriating its customers.

Around the same time that competition authorities ordered Telkom to separate its wholesale fixed and retail businesses to improve the situation, the potential of a new technology was being realised.

Glass beats copper

Fibre optic connectivity boasted much faster speeds of up to 1Gbps for homes, as well as greater reliability, and lower latency.

In addition, the glass from which fibre optic cables are made is worthless to criminals, making the technology less susceptible to theft or vandalism.

In 2014, Vumatel set the stage for fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity in South Africa after winning a bid to roll out fibre for the upmarket neighbourhood of Parkhurst.

It helped prove that selling fibre services to households could be viable, as residential customers with deep pockets were hungry for reliable Internet connectivity.

Telkom still had a major advantage. The company had extensive fixed infrastructure in the ground, which it could leverage to replace its copper lines with fibre faster and at a lower cost than competitors.

However, it seemed not to take the threat posed by the likes of Vumatel, Frogfoot, Herotel, and MetroFibre seriously.

When it began reporting its FTTH figures in March 2016, Openserve had 8,129 customers connected to the technology.

In that same year, Vumatel reported 4,000 customers. However, loans and private funders helped the company expand radically over the next few years.

By the second half of 2021, Vumatel had rolled out its network to 1.2 million addresses. At that stage, Telkom had only expanded its fibre network to 707,399, with 331,735 connected.

At the same time, Telkom’s DSL customer base had nearly halved to 230,817. That meant its total fixed broadband subscriber base was less than half the size of its peak DSL base.

DSL was the first technology through which many households experienced the joy of uncapped Internet.

However, its unfortunate association with the loathed Telkom of yesteryear and its crime-related issues in South Africa have likely left many thinking “good riddance.”

Much of Telkom’s capital expenditure also went towards growing its mobile business, which resulted in the company becoming the third biggest cellular provider in 2021.

However, it neglected its fixed-line business, and few would have predicted that an upstart like Vumatel would overtake a company with such an enormous fixed-line advantage.

In addition to losing fixed broadband customers to competing fibre operators, Telkom’s fixed voice business has been in freefall.

Telkom’s total fixed access lines — including voice and broadband lines — plummeted from a peak of 5.5 million to 474,000 in the last 25 years.

This decline can be attributed to several factors, including voice-over-Internet-protocol (VoIP) and mobile voice replacing telephonic services.

Telkom also caused substantial friction with its DSL customers on this front by requiring them to pay for a telephone line rental and account even when they did not use its phone services.

Only after its DSL subscribers were in complete decline in 2020, did Telkom launch “naked DSL”, removing the requirement to take a voice line with the broadband connection.

The graph below shows how Telkom’s DSL subscribers declined and compares to the number of homes with an Openserve fibre connection.