Telkom DSL shutdown

Telkom is intensifying its efforts to transition the last remaining users of digital subscriber line (DSL) services in South Africa to newer fixed Internet technologies.

Launched in the early 2000s, DSL was South Africa’s dominant fixed broadband technology for several years. It was only surpassed by fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) sometime in early 2020.

While its initial entry was widely welcomed for significantly improved speeds, technical limitations and poor customer service dented the technology’s reputation in South Africa.

DSL’s use of copper-based cabling also proved a major headache locally, as it became a target for thieves who could sell it to unscrupulous scrap yards.

According to its latest figures, Telkom’s wholesale and networks division, Openserve, only had about 25,306 DSL customers left by June 2025.

That was less than half the number from a year earlier and down 97.5% from a peak of roughly 1.01 million in 2016.

While Telkom has retained some of these customers on fibre-to-the-home (FTTH), many were lost to rival fibre network operators (FNOs) like Vumatel, MetroFibre, and Frogfoot.

The company failed to leverage its extensive trenching and curbside infrastructure to modernise its network quickly and avoid losing customers to the superior technology.

As of June 2025, 723,337 homes were connected to Telkom’s fibre network. Even when adding the 25,306 DSL connections, its overall fixed broadband connections were 26% lower than in 2016.

The number of households with active or ready-to-go-live FTTH connections is estimated to be around two million in 2025, so Openserve holds just 36% of the market.

While that is the second-largest of any FNO, it must be viewed in the context of Telkom having a total monopoly on fixed-line Internet connectivity before the fibre rush began.

In recent feedback to MyBroadband, Telkom explained that the remaining DSL users were dispersed nationwide, which reduced the effectiveness of cluster-based migration campaigns.

“Some long-time copper users are satisfied with their current service or have low usage, while others may be unaware of available options,” Telkom said.

“In the coming months, we will intensify targeted migration outreach and customer support to help remaining users transition to modern alternatives.”

Final holdouts

Telkom no longer allows new sign-ups for DSL or any copper-based fixed-line phone services. Openserve-partnered Internet service providers (ISPs) have also removed the options from their websites.

One customer recently told MyBroadband that their ISP explained Telkom would no longer service or repair their line after their connection suddenly stopped working in early September 2025.

The customer was upset that their ISP had never notified them that Telkom was decommissioning its copper network.

They had already paid over R600 in upfront monthly fees for their connection, which the ISP’s support agents said would not be restored.

They also said the ISP had not offered them an alternative broadband product — like fibre or fixed-wireless.

“Thankfully, I have an existing contract with my cell provider, and they are calling me back today to sort out a deal for me as soon as possible,” the customer said.

MyBroadband contacted the ISP about the issue and why it had not offered an alternative broadband product, but it did not respond by the time of publication.

Telkom also previously cut off a loyal customer’s DSL connection without alternative fixed-broadband connectivity being available in his area.

Shortly after MyBroadband contacted Telkom about the issue, it restored the connection and notified the customer that his product would be migrated to fixed-LTE or FTTH as soon as these were available in his area.