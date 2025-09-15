Telkom DSL Internet shutdown cutting off customers without warning

A major South African Internet service provider (ISP) has blamed inconsistent communication from Telkom’s wholesale fixed-line division for abrupt cutoffs of some digital subscriber line (DSL) customers.

An Afrihost customer recently told MyBroadband that their Openserve DSL connection stopped working in early September 2025, with no notification from the ISP or the fibre network operator (FNO).

After contacting Afrihost support, a customer service agent allegedly could not confirm whether Openserve would repair the line. However, they logged the issue for follow-up with Openserve.

The customer was frustrated that they had already paid over R637 upfront for their month’s DSL connectivity and had no guarantee that their service would be restored.

They took up a mobile broadband package with their cellular service provider as an alternative and put in a cancellation request with Afrihost.

Afrihost subsequently told MyBroadband that Openserve did not stop supporting repairs and faults for DSL services.

It reaffirmed that the company was “gradually decommissioning” DSL services across the country, but typically kept ISPs in the loop on its plans.

“When Openserve decides to shut down DSL across an entire area or exchange, they review all clients in that region and are supposed to provide ISPs (like Afrihost) with advance notice,” it said.

“This allows us to proactively inform affected clients and help them migrate to alternative services like fibre or fixed wireless.”

However, Afrihost acknowledged that some customers experiencing faults were in fact facing a “de facto” decommissioning, which Openserve failed to communicate.

The ISP has labelled Openserve’s communication on DSL decommissioning as “inconsistent” and encouraged users affected by such cases to contact the ISP for alternative options.

“For individual line faults in areas still technically active, Openserve may deem a repair too costly,” Afrihost explained. “In these cases, their technician will typically advise the client directly to consider alternative services.”

Openserve may also decommission an entire exchange if it has very few remaining DSL clients — often because fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) is available and most have migrated.

“Openserve may attempt to contact the remaining clients directly to convince them to move to fibre,” the ISP said. “If unsuccessful, they may proceed to decommission the entire exchange.

Customer cancelled before Openserve check-in

Afrihost said that when it receives an official notice of decommissioning from Openserve, it immediately contacts affected clients to offer alternative solutions.

It also continues to log and escalate DSL faults with Openserve on behalf of its customers to confirm whether a repair is not possible.

“Afrihost would have offered alternative services to this client if Openserve informed us that a repair is not feasible,” the ISP said.

“Unfortunately, the client chose to cancel before allowing the fault to be assessed by Openserve.”

The ISP said it would assess if there was a documented inability to access the service through no fault of the customer to consider appropriate refunds or pro-rata adjustments for the affected billing period.

Several DSL customers previously complained that Telkom was cutting off their services without providing alternative connectivity solutions.

In one instance in 2020, it disconnected a decades-long customer In Centurion who had no alternative broadband options in their area.

However, since that time, FTTH, fixed-LTE, and fixed-5G connectivity have rapidly expanded across South Africa.

There are also just a handful of DSL customers remaining — at least relative to the usage levels of the other technologies.

As of June 2025, Telkom had just 25,306 DSL customers on its books. This was less than half the number from a year earlier and over 97% less than the peak of more than one million users in 2016.

MyBroadband asked Telkom for feedback on Afrihost’s claim of inconsistent communication, but it had not responded by the time of publication.