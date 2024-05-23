ChatGPT creator in R4.6-billion content deal with big news publisher

News Corporation announced an agreement with OpenAI to let the company use content from more than a dozen of its publications in the ChatGPT-maker’s products.

As part of the deal, OpenAI’s services will be able to display news from the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and other News Corp. publications.

The agreement comes as OpenAI has been striking several deals with high-profile media companies in the US and Europe in recent weeks, including The Financial Times, Dotdash Meredith and social media firm Reddit, to display and license content.

News Corp. will also “share journalistic expertise to help ensure the highest journalism standards are present across OpenAI’s offering,” according to a press release announcing the deal.

The pact could be worth more than $250 million (R4.58 billion) over five years, according to a report about the deal in the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

“We believe an historic agreement will set new standards for veracity, for virtue and for value in the digital age,” said Robert Thomson, chief executive of News Corp. in a release.

While more outlets are signing on to work with OpenAI as it seeks content to train its AI systems, some publishers have resisted.

The New York Times sued the company, alleging use of copyrighted materials.

“Our partnership with News Corp is a proud moment for journalism and technology,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, in a statement.