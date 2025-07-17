South Africa spends R484 million on AI and blockchain

South Africa has invested R484 million in research on artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and other relevant technological fields to build foundational digital capabilities within the public sector.

This is according to Professor Blade Nzimande, the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, who responded to a question from Inkatha Freedom Party MP Sanele Zondo.

Nzimande said that his department developed a ten-year plan to implement the 2019 White Paper on Science, Technology, and Innovation, which has identified five research areas.

“The Decade-Long Plan identified five domains in which to build foundational digital capabilities,” Nzimande said.

“These are AI, Cybernetics and Robotics; Mixed Reality and Digital Twins; Internet-of-Things, Networking, and Cloud-to-Edge Computing; Cybersecurity and Blockchain; and Modelling and Simulation.”

The minister explained that the Foundational Digital Capabilities Research (FDCR) platform supports these domains and has created the Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAIR).

The CAIR is a research network distributed across nine South African universities. It has ten established research groups and two that are still emerging.

These universities include the University of Pretoria, Stellenbosch, Cape Town, Johannesburg, the Western Cape, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, North West University, and Sol Plaatje University.

Nzimande says CAIR’s focus areas are:

Adaptive and Cognitive Systems

AI and Cybersecurity

AI for Development

Applications of Machine Learning

Computational Logic

Ethics of AI

Foundations of Machine Learning

Knowledge Representation and Reasoning

Probabilistic Modelling

In addition, the two emerging research groups include swarm intelligence at Sol Plaatje University and speech technologies at the University of Limpopo.

In response to the question, the minister added that his department has invested over R484 million in the FDCR project over the past four years, with R98.5 million spent in the 2025/26 financial year.

While this allocation spans across all five areas, he notes that AI is applied outside of the AI, cybernetics, and robotics domain.

The Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has also conducted its own AI research, focusing on generative and probabilistic machine learning, computer vision, AI language, and natural language processing.

AI power player

South Africa has four artificial intelligence-focused data centres, placing it in the top 13 countries globally by AI compute regions.

This is according to a recent study by researchers at the University of Oxford, titled AI Compute Sovereignty: Infrastructure Control Across Territories, Cloud Providers, and Accelerators.

In the paper, the researchers, Zoey Hawkins, Vili Lehdonvirta, and Boxi Wu, also highlight that South Africa is the only country on the continent with these types of data centres.

The study divides AI compute data centres, which house the necessary computational resources to run and train AI models, into two categories.

The first is training-relevant regions. These are data centres with graphics processing units (GPUs) capable of training AI models like the Nvidia H100 or Google Trillium.

The other category is inference-relevant data centres, which house GPUs that run AI models, such as the Nvidia V100.

The primary difference between the two types of GPUs is that training accelerators require more computational power, making them more expensive.

In early 2024, it was reported that Meta Platforms planned to acquire 350,000 Nvidia H100 at roughly $30,000 (R533,433) each.

On the other hand, the GPUs used to run AI models are often far more memory-intensive, as this type of computing demands more memory bandwidth.

According to Hawkins et al., South Africa has two data centres capable of training AI and two inference-relevant facilities.

On the global stage, South Africa lags behind the US and China, which have 26 and 22 AI computing facilities, respectively.

However, so does the rest of the world, with Germany and Singapore coming in third and fourth place with seven and six facilities, respectively.

India, the UK, and France have five AI data centres, while South Africa is tied with countries like South Korea, Japan, Italy, and Australia, which all have four.

This is more than the Netherlands (2) and Taiwan (1), both manufacturing powerhouses in the GPU supply chain through ASML and TSMC.