AI brain drain in South Africa

South Africa faces the threat of losing artificial intelligence talent to the rest of the world, largely due to the country’s limited implementation of local technology.

This is according to Dr Vukosi Marivate, a Professor of Computer Science at the University of Pretoria and the institution’s ABSA Chair of Data Science.

Marivate is also the co-founder of Lelapa AI, an Africa-centric AI research lab based in Johannesburg, and the team behind InkubaLM.

It was recently revealed that South Africa has four AI-capable data centres, placing it among the top 13 AI compute regions globally.

As AI continues to develop rapidly, MyBroadband asked Marivate whether there is enough local investment in the technology’s development to retain talent.

He said that for an AI ecosystem to be conducive to retaining talent, there needs to be a market for these skills.

“The main issue is the lack of local demand for deep-tech solutions built from the ground up,” said Marivate.

He points out that most of the country’s top talent is leaving because imports are prioritised over local industry.

“Right now, many organisations import technology instead of building it locally, so many of our top researchers and developers leave to work on advanced R&D elsewhere,” Marivate argues.

“We have talented researchers and developers, but they need real opportunities to build products for our market.”

The UP professor said he experienced this firsthand while working on Lelapa AI and releasing InkubaLM, which is a small language model for low-resource African languages.

InkubaLM-0.4B was trained using 1.9 billion data tokens for Swahili, Yoruba, isiXhosa, Hausa, and isiZulu.

“Lelapa AI released the first African LLM, InkubaLM, and ran a competition to encourage others to make it even smaller. But without real local buy-in, progress will remain slow,” Marivate said.

Local AI talent

Marivate said that because African communities are not represented by current AI systems like those created by OpenAI and Google, this presents an opportunity for local teams to step in.

Because most major large language models are primarily trained on English data, a company looking to implement a chat agent for client service in Africa could not rely on these models.

Instead, a local team would have to train a model capable of processing African languages, such as Swahili or IsiZulu.

This is precisely what Lelapa AI is trying to achieve with its InkubaLM. “Lelapa offers competitive Speech Recognition technology and will continue innovating in this space,” Marivate says.

With a parameter size of 0.4 billion and a vocabulary size of 61,788 words, InkubaLM-0.4B is tiny compared to other public models.

However, this demonstrates what the team is trying to achieve in developing models that don’t have a large pool of data to be trained on.

Another South African company offering services in the AI sector is Enlabler. It specialises in data labelling and hopes to help combat South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis.

The business describes itself as a data annotation service provider that assists clients with organising, classifying, cleaning up, and labelling their datasets.

Enlabler said machine learning relies on data labelled by humans. Therefore, it creates high-quality training datasets with integrated and secure data pipelines.

This process is carried out by its fully remote employees and is then used to train machine learning and AI models.

Community Wolf is another AI-driven business that aims to address one of the many social issues in South Africa: crime.

The platform, founded by Nick Mills and Michael Houghton, allows South Africans to report suspicious activity in their language of choice to a chatbot that relays the information to private security and the authorities.

The idea is that this information is passed on to law enforcement and private security to allocate their resources more efficiently.