AI warning for businesses in South Africa

The informal and unregulated usage of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) by businesses in South Africa poses a threat to both them and their employees.

This is according to a report produced by World Wide Worx and Dell Technologies, which surveyed over 100 medium and large-sized enterprises nationwide.

The report found that companies’ active use of GenAI in South Africa increased from 45% in 2024 to 67% in 2025.

However, only 11% of businesses had an official policy for using the tool in 2024, which increased to 15% a year later.

On the other hand, businesses taking part in the survey noticed an increase in employees’ unofficial AI use known as shadow AI. This rose from 23% in 2024 to 32% in 2025.

Similarly, some companies reported that although they had an official AI policy, many employees still used unofficial platforms, comprising 20% of responses in 2025.

Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx and author of A Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI, warned that AI usage primarily occurs “in a regulatory and ethical vacuum.”

“The longer this continues, the more harm can be caused to businesses and individuals before these guardrails are in place.”

World Wide Worx pointed out that only 14% of the businesses surveyed have a defined company-wide strategy for implementing AI, whereas 22% have such a strategy for specific divisions.

Just over a third of businesses said they do not have a defined strategy but are working on one, 9% have one formally under development, and 22% replied with a flat “No.”

World Wide Worx found that 39% of respondents identified high implementation costs as the most significant barrier to South African businesses beginning to use GenAI tools.

The other three major hurdles included data privacy concerns (29%), lack of skilled talent (28%), and resistance to change (27%).

How businesses are using GenAI

In 2024, World Wide Worx found that South African businesses pointed to increased productivity as GenAI’s most significant impact on operations.

Roughly two-thirds of respondents said that the technology had a “very positive” impact on productivity, while 29% said it had a positive effect.

However, businesses have since identified their competitiveness as the area where GenAI has the most significant impact.

In 2025, 51% of businesses were “very positive” about GenAI’s effect on competitiveness, the same percentage that were “very positive” about its impact on productivity.

Companies’ sentiments about using GenAI for customer service also improved this year. In 2025, 37% were very positive, compared to 18% in 2024.

The most common GenAI platform used by businesses in the survey was OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a tool employed by 93% of respondents. This includes both free and paid usage.

While ChatGPT’s overall usage did not change between 2024 and 2025, Microsoft’s CoPilot and Google’s Gemini did.

The 2024 survey found that 62% of businesses used Microsoft’s Copilot, while 56% used Gemini. According to the 2025 responses, Copilot’s usage increased to 74%, while Gemini dropped to 41%.

In the report’s presentation, Goldstuck attributed Copilot’s increase to its integration in the Microsoft ecosystem, which includes apps like Outlook and MS Teams.

As of 2025, these platforms are most commonly used for creating email content (94%), writing reports (87%), market research (74%), and creating marketing content (68%).