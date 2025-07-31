Powerful and dangerous tools lawyers in South Africa should use

Caveat Legal CEO Yvonne Wakefield says artificial intelligence (AI) can provide legal advice on certain issues accurately and at little to no cost.

At the same time, she said lawyers should use AI for some work tasks, adding that doing so will help reduce the cost of legal services in South Africa.

Speaking to 702, Wakefield explained that legal advice is largely inaccessible to large portions of the population due to the associated costs. She said the use of AI in law is a positive thing.

“Caveat provides services to quite sophisticated legal buyers, but for the most part, legal is actually inaccessible to most of the world,” she said.

“The introduction of AI has given most of the population access to reasonably okay legal answers, legal explanations, and, in some cases, legal services at little to no cost.”

Her use of the phrasing “reasonably okay” is critical, as AI can make inaccurate statements as undisputed fact or fabricate entire cases, which has landed some lawyers in hot water.

“It all comes down to how you use it and how there are definitely things that you can do to use it more safely,” said Wakefield.

“Essentially, it’s available to explain things that we do not understand about legal terms to help us get to grips with what’s in the documents we’re presented with in life.”

When asked why South Africans should pay for legal services when AI can provide advice on many legal issues, and many lawyers use the technology to do their work, Wakefield said it could bring prices down.

“We absolutely can be using it. The way to make sure that is safe is to make sure the prompts are clear and that we’re very careful about exactly how we’re using it,” she said.

She explained that Caveat Legal has an AI governance framework that governs how lawyers should use the technology.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to dramatically reduce the time that lawyers take to do various pieces of work, and therefore, the cost,” said Wakefield.

“So, it’s absolutely necessary in this day and age, and that’s something to underline by the way, because billable hours are the order of the day when it comes to lawyers.”

A warning for lawyers using AI

South African lawyers have been in hot water in recent months for allegedly using AI to source what were found to be non-existent legal citations in court papers.

A Pietermaritzburg-based law firm faced a potential Legal Practice Council (LPC) investigation for these transgressions committed in two court hearings in September 2024.

Judge Elsje-Marie Bezuidenhout analysed the documents submitted for the hearings and found that only two of the nine cited cases existed. Additionally, the citation for one was incorrect.

She concluded that the firm had probably used AI to source fake legal citations, which she said was “irresponsible and downright unprofessional”.

The law firm was ordered to pay the costs of the two court hearings, which implicated an associate attorney and an article clerk.

When asked to provide copies of the cited cases, the associate said an article clerk provided the references and that she had not seen the cases herself.

The clerk claimed that she had obtained the cases from law journals during her research, but failed to name any of the law journals she used.

“I asked the clerk if she, by any chance, used an artificial intelligence application such as ChatGPT to assist with her research, but she denied having done so,” Judge Bezuidenhout said.

“It then came to light that the cases referenced had been sourced from an artificial intelligence chatbot, namely ChatGPT.”

Bezuidenhout ordered the law firm to pay the costs for the additional hearings caused by the hallucinated cases and referred the matter to the Legal Practice Council for further action.

Another case, involving a junior advocate who used an AI tool called Legal Genius, made headlines when the advocate was referred to the LPC for investigation.

The case concerned the urgent release of a refining licence linked to a disputed business sale of Rappa Resources to Northbound Processing.

It was found that the AI tool had hallucinated non-existent cases that appeared in Northbound Processing’s heads of argument.

When asked about the non-existent cases, a junior advocate said, “confusion arose from short-form citations used in drafting”.

They also said that different citations were “initially intended for inclusion in support of the relevant legal propositions”.

However, after the junior counsel removed the two offending paragraphs that acting judge JD Smit had identified, an attorney acting for the opposition noted that at least two more incorrect citations remained.

When Smit questioned the junior advocate about whether the cases were AI hallucinations, he admitted to using Legal Genius.