The South African leading AI research at Google

Shakir Mohamed is one of South Africa’s artificial intelligence prodigies, having obtained a PhD from the University of Cambridge and now directing research at Google’s DeepMind AI lab.

According to Google Scholar, his work has been cited 37,236 times, with nearly 30,000 of those made since 2020. He currently holds an h-index of 47.

His research areas include Machine Learning, Bayesian Statistics, Deep Learning, Sociotechnical AI, and artificial intelligence (AI) more broadly.

His ability to excel was clear from the start. While studying at the University of Witwatersrand, he earned the Chancellor’s Medal and the Bernard Price Prize in Electrical Engineering.

Mohamed also earned the Dr. D. L. Bernstein Award, the Schneider Automation Student Award, and the Altech Electronic Engineering Medal.

He graduated with distinction in 2005, obtaining his Electrical and Information Engineering degree and obtained the SAIMM Gold Medal, “awarded for papers of world-class standard.”

After a fruitful university career, Mohamed landed a job as a business analyst at Nedbank, where he performed credit risk analysis for retail home loans.

He would work there for a year before moving to the UK, where he enrolled to complete a PhD in statistical machine learning at the University of Cambridge.

“When I was a PhD student, if someone knew what machine learning was, that was amazing,” Mohamed told Time Magazine. “It would literally make our day.”

He completed his doctorate in four years, after which he secured a position as a junior research fellow at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada.

Here, he participated in a research programme on Neural Computation and Adaptive Perception before eventually moving back to the UK in 2013 to join DeepMind in London.

Mohamed said he joined DeepMind Technologies in April 2013 as a senior researcher when it was still a small startup. Google acquired the company for around $600 million in January of the following year.

At the time of the acquisition, most were unfamiliar with the company, with TechCrunch relying on LinkedIn profiles to determine its founding date.

It added that DeepMind’s site only had a landing page describing it as “a cutting-edge artificial intelligence company” building general-purpose algorithms for simulations, e-commerce, and games.

However, the startup did have 75 employees and major backers, including Founders Fund and Horizons Ventures.

After Google acquired DeepMind, Mohamed was appointed as a research director at the London laboratory, where he continued to develop general-purpose learning algorithms.

Since then, he has specialised in foundational AI, environment and healthcare, and sociotechnical AI, which is the interaction of people and AI in the workplace.

Focusing on Africa

The 2024 Deep Learning Indaba held in Dakar, Senegal

After working at DeepMind for a few years, Mohamed co-founded the Deep Learning Indaba in 2017, an annual African machine learning and AI community meeting.

Mohamed said the idea for the indaba came when he and co-founder Ulrich Paquet attended an AI conference in Barcelona and wondered why they were the only South Africans present.

Upon further investigation of the conference’s historical data, they noticed zero research papers submitted by Africans to the Neural Information Processing Systems conference since its inception.

Therefore, since its founding, the indaba has aimed to strengthen African AI and ensure that “Africans are owners and shapers of future advances in AI.” Its first edition was held at Wits, his alma mater.

Mohamed says that his research focus on the environment also originates from keeping the future of Africa in mind.

“We need to focus on that type of work in particular because weather prediction models, for instance, are 25% less accurate for African countries than developed countries,” he said.

“These kinds of predictions can have a major impact, from being able to predict floods better or rainfall just two hours in advance — and there is so much data to assist in doing so.”

In 2023, Mohamed was featured in Time Magazine’s Top 100 Most Influential People in AI, in the “Thinkers” category, alongside five other members of Google DeepMind, including co-founder Shane Legg.

“My personal mission is to work on machine learning that has a social purpose,” said Mohamed. Projects that place the needs of local communities at the forefront of AI research are his passion.

“This is one of the values that drives my work,” he said.

Mohamed said that without proper representation from people all over the world, new technologies like AI can easily cause harm.

He used an example of researchers who used innovative forecasting techniques to predict the El Niño weather system in Peru in 1998.

However, those forecasts were often misinterpreted and in some cases ignored by the fishing industry, in part because scientists didn’t know how to communicate with fishermen.

Ulrich Paquet (left) and Shakir Mohamed (right) while studying at Cambridge University

A Deep Learning Indaba