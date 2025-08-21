Google AI Mode search launches in South Africa

Google has announced the launch of AI Mode in Search for users in South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria. The search giant said the feature will start rolling out to users on Thursday, 21 August 2025.

“AI Mode helps users tackle complex, multi-part questions with more intuitive responses, multimodal inputs, and deeper ways to explore topics,” it said.

“AI Mode transforms how people interact with Search by allowing them to ask nuanced and exploratory questions that would previously require multiple searches.”

Powered by a custom version of Google’s latest Gemini 2.5 model, the company said AI Mode brings advanced reasoning and context understanding to Search.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring AI Mode to our users in the region,” said Alex Okosi, managing director of Google Africa.

“We know that people in this region are curious and have complex questions about everything from planning a trip to understanding a new concept.”

Google said that AI Mode is especially useful for longer, more detailed queries. A key feature of AI Mode is its advanced reasoning, which uses a query fan-out technique to break down a user’s question into subtopics.

It then simultaneously searches a multitude of queries on the user’s behalf. This allows for a deeper dive into the web, Google said.

“AI Mode is designed to be truly multimodal, allowing users to interact in the most natural way for them, whether through text, voice, or even images,” it said.

“Simply tapping the microphone icon or uploading a photo allows users to ask questions using their voice or camera.”

Google said that a core principle of AI Mode is to help users find the best of the web, with AI-powered responses including prominent links to web sources.

According to the search giant, this expands the types of questions people can ask and opens up new opportunities for content discovery.

“Google remains committed to supporting the open web and ensuring that its AI-powered features are rooted in its core quality and ranking systems,” it said.

“With AI Mode, web links are prominently displayed, ensuring users can easily click through to discover more.”

It said that data from AI Overviews shows that AI-powered results lead users to visit a greater diversity of websites and spend more time engaging with them.

“While AI Mode aims to provide a reliable AI-powered response, in cases where confidence is not high, the system will default to a set of traditional web search results,” Google assured.

AI Mode will begin rolling out to South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria today and will appear as a tab on the Search results page and within the Google app for Android and iOS.