MTN Group CEO “in night school”

MTN Group chief executive officer Ralph Mupita says he is “in night school” to reskill himself in artificial intelligence (AI) software.

In an interview with Business Times, the head of the continent’s biggest mobile network explained he was experimenting with tools like Veo 3 and Gemini 2.5 at night to learn how they work.

Mupita wants to see how AI can make him a more effective CEO, including how it can make MTN more productive and enable the company to create new products and solutions.

The CEO is concerned that Africa could be left behind in technological advancement if its people and organisations leave the development of artificial intelligence (AI) to the Global North.

“At the pace at which these technologies are growing, in three to five years, we could feel like we’re a decade or two behind, and then what?” he said. “We must be obsessed and paranoid about not being left behind.”

Mupita explained that the challenge in developing regions like Africa was that AI investments were competing with connectivity investments.

He believes that both areas can receive attention simultaneously. “Core connectivity is important, but I don’t think we must sit back and leave it to the Global North in this arms race around AI,” he said.

Mupita explained that a “youth bulge” will mean Africa will have the largest workforce of any continent by 2050.

If the continent failed to keep up with AI advancements, Mupita believes there is a huge risk of creating a “digital underclass” of Africans.

Mupita also said that humanity needed to be a little paranoid about the impact that AI will have on human jobs.

“If we’re not careful, we can end up having the Kodak moment, where you’ve got a really great business, great model, and position in the market and then all of a suddent, you’re not needed.”

R50.6 trillion potential for Africa’s economy

Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO

Africa’s AI market is projected to reach a $6.4 billion value by 2025. However, the continent attracts less than 2% of global AI investments.

While Africa has the largest and fastest-growing workforce in the world, Africans currently only represent 4% of the global AI workforce.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has projected that AI could add $19.9 trillion to the global economy by 2030 — including $2.9 trillion (R50.6 trillion) in Africa.

It argues that AI investments in Africa will require a new investment ethic based on long-term value creation through system-building, rather than extractive, rapid returns.

“The African AI ecosystem is dynamic, but the funding landscape remains underdeveloped, fragmented and often ill-suited to deep tech’s unique timelines and risk profiles,” the WEF’s Aimée Dushime said.

“Traditional private equity models — built around short exit horizons and aggressive buyouts — don’t fit here. Africa needs a reimagined form of private equity: patient, ethical and rooted in long-term value creation.”

To address the continent’s capital shortfall, the Global AI Summit, held in Rwanda in April 2025, proposed a $60 billion Africa AI Fund to build a “robust AI ecosystem across Africa”.

The fund aims to scale AI development by supporting tech startups, improving Internet connectivity, and financing essential digital infrastructure.

Even in South Africa, which is the continent’s most industrialised economy, the AI revolution seems to be lagging.

Arguably, the most well-known AI-focused venture is Lelapa AI, an African-centric AI research and product lab that has partnered with Microsoft.

Other examples of AI-driven businesses include Enlabler, which specialises in data labelling, and Community Wolf, which has developed an AI-powered chatbot for anonymous crime reports.

The only major South African-linked AI firm that has recently announced significant funding is Cerebrium, which builds serverless AI infrastructure.

The company secured $8.5 million (R148.3 million) in a seed funding round led by Google’s AI-focused venture fund Gradient.

However, although the entire four-person Cerebrium team consists of South Africans, the company is based in New York.