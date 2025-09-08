What’s Next — David Cosgrave unpacks the power of SAS’s purpose-built AI solutions

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, David Cosgrave unpacks the power of purpose-built AI solutions.

Cosgrave is the Country Manager of SAS South Africa.

In this role, he leads SAS’s South African business across all revenue lines, ensuring customer success and driving digital transformation outcomes.

Cosgrave has over 20 years of experience in the CRM, data, and AI fields.

Over this time, he has built a strong track record of delivering excellent value to customers while also growing revenue in emerging markets.

Cosgrave has applied himself across many areas of strategic leadership, including team transformation, culture creation, and empathetic and authentic leadership.

He is passionate about driving teams towards compelling and passionate visions.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, Cosgrave discusses SAS’s rich legacy — which includes 50 years of global operation and 30 years in South Africa.

He unpacks the defining moments and milestones that capture the essence of the company’s impact in South Africa over the past three decades.

Cosgrave then highlights that while SAS has been in the AI market for decades, there has been a major evolution in recent years.

He unpacks the role SAS is now playing in this AI-rich era, including Trustworthy AI.

Cosgrave expands upon Trustworthy AI further, highlighting what it entails and how it is relevant in South Africa.

He concludes the discussion by providing advice to local enterprises that are trying to begin their journey with SAS and generate tangible value from AI.

Watch the full interview with David Cosgrave, below.