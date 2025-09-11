What’s Next — Zoho Regional Head Andrew Bourne on powering productivity with AI

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Zoho Regional Head Andrew Bourne discusses the power of AI in the productivity sector.

Bourne has worked at Zoho since it launched an African presence, and was the company’s first hire in the region.

He was initially hired as a Business Development Manager, before becoming the Regional Manager for the African region as the organisation expanded its presence.

Bourne was also made the Executive Director of Zoho’s South African subsidiary, Zoho Corporation South Africa, when this entity was launched in December 2020.

As Zoho’s Regional Manager for Africa, Bourne is focused on business development, sales, marketing, and business strategy.

He leverages his large business network to build valuable strategic partnerships and relationships in the industry, and plays a key role in growing Zoho’s Partner Network in the region.

Bourne is also a regular keynote presenter at important industry events.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, Bourne unpacks what Zoho is and how it stands out from competing products.

He expands upon Zoho’s view on the future of AI, and discusses Zoho’s advanced AI assistant, Zia.

This includes explaining the most impactful ways that Zia makes it easier to use Zoho and boost your productivity.

Bourne then expands upon Zoho’s multi-product AI ecosystem, highlighting how it supports improved decision-making and process automation across the entire organisation.

He also explains why it is beneficial that Zoho owns all layers of its technology stack.

Bourne concludes the discussion by highlighting the major opportunities for Zoho and Zia in the coming months and years.

Watch the full interview with Andrew Bourne, below.