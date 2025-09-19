Mustek invests R7 million in South African startup

Mustek has invested R7 million in acquiring a 51% stake in Business AI, a newly established South African company developing a dedicated business-to-business marketplace for artificial intelligence.

“We are supplying the seed capital and hope to launch the business in November this year,” Mustek Group CEO Hein Engelbrecht said during the company’s earnings call on Friday.

“There is still a bit of groundwork to do.”

Engelbrecht explained that Business AI will allow customers to subscribe to its marketplace, which will feature suppliers operating at different levels, such as developers, hyperscalers, and hardware suppliers.

“Anything and everything that’s got to do with AI, after vetting, will be able to present their services and support on the marketplace, and transact through the platform,” he said.

“There is a subscription model where you’ve got to pay a monthly amount to be a member, and then there is also a revenue-sharing model.”

In its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025, Mustek noted that its acquisition of a majority stake in Business AI went through after it closed its financial year, on 1 August.

“Business AI is developing a dedicated B2B marketplace portal for artificial intelligence,” said Mustek.

“It will provide enterprises with a single, trusted environment to access vetted AI vendors, products, platforms, solution providers and data centres.”

Mustek said this accredited portal model ensures that businesses can adopt AI with confidence, knowing that each listing has been reviewed for quality, relevance, and security before becoming accessible.

“AI has firmly established itself as a top IT investment priority,” the company said.

“While generative AI has moved through its initial hype cycle, enterprises are now focusing on practical AI use cases with measurable returns, particularly in analytics, automation, and cybersecurity.”

Mustek said that this is expected to drive increased 2026 IT spend into AI-optimised infrastructure, edge devices, and supporting software ecosystems.

Mustek sees opportunity in making AI practical

“For Mustek, this represents a significant opportunity,” the company continued.

“We are well-positioned to capture growth in AI-enabled hardware, software, and services, while also expanding our role as a value-adding partner to vendors and resellers.”

Mustek said that its investment in Business AI opens a trusted marketplace that will expand demand for the processing power, infrastructure, and devices it is already uniquely positioned to supply.

“Beyond the marketplace, Business AI positions itself as a trusted partner that helps organisations move past AI hype towards measurable outcomes,” it said.

Engelbrecht said that they have received feedback from the market through various initiatives that enterprises have heard about AI, but don’t know where to begin or who to go to for solutions.

“This is a great opportunity where organisations can come with a specific requirement and then see what comes out of the marketplace to address that need.”

The CEO of Business AI is Rudi Dreyer. Before launching the company, Dreyer was chief business environment officer at 4Sight Holdings. He left 4Sight in July 2024.

Andre Hogewoning is the chief operating officer of Business AI. He worked at Alexander Forbes until March 2016, when he became chief information officer of Value Logistics, where he served until February 2025.